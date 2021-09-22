FELONY
David Earle Clopp, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 13 on Ash Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of causing fire of structure/forest land, violation of post release community supervision and vandalism.
Michael Jay Hall, 33, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Sept 13 on Pitt River Place and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate, and misdemeanor drunk driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.
Jarred William Hogue, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 15 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of obtain credit with another's identification, failure to appear on felony charge, vehicle theft, and other charges.
Katie Renee Wallenburg, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 14 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and second degree robbery.
Jason Shane White, 49, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 14 on Valley Auction Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of firearm and other charges.
Sergio Samanigo Rodriguez, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 15 on the 2000 block of Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Brandon Lyle Lloyd Spharler, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 15 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of any drug.
Justin James Bickle, 32, of Plaza, N.D., was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 15 on South Avenue at Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of kidnapping.
Jeffery Clarence Walker, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 15 on Riverside Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of annoy child after illegal entry of inhabited building.
Brittany Marie Carter, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 16 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of cause fire of structure/forest and failure to appear on felony charges.
Hayley Faye Flournoy, 31, of Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 16 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen property, failure to appear on felony charges, possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Damien Dwayne Jones, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 16 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole and person prohibited from possessing ammunition.
Ginger Mae Mills, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 16 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of theft/use of access card data and other charges.
Tara Christine Mosier, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 16 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing ammunition.
Miguel Duenas, 51, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 18 on Dale Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult.
Dennis Wayne Gunn, 64, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 18 in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with deadly weapon and mayhem.
Michael Ryan Wheat, 59, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 18 on Montgomery Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict injury on spouse/cohabitant and vandalism.
DUI
Dawn L Kirschner, 58, of Spanish Springs, Neb., was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 13 at Hidden Harbor in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Guadalupe Christina Pasillas, 50, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 14 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jose Luis Garcia, 65, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 15 on C Street in Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Carlos Jaime Jaramillo, 32, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 17 on South Avenue in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Luis Castro, 37, of Lodi was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 18 on Corning Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Eduardo Valencia Serrato, 26, of Butte City was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 18 on Barber Road in Tehama County and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.