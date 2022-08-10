FELONY
Gary Joseph Monet Cross, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 28 on Park Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Michael Sherman Lewis, 56, of Davis was arrested by a CHP officer July 28 on Interstate 5 in Orland and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, vehicle theft and driving without a license.
Jerry Deloy Wilson, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 28 on Crosby Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and give false identification to peace officer.
Salomon Junior Garcia, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 29 at Dutch Bros. in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery.
Clifford Dale Cleland, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 30 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
David Samuel Griffin, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 30 on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of second degree burglary, concealed dirk/dagger, violation of post release community supervision, conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft of personal property, obstruct/resist arrest, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Steven Douglas Burgard, 48, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 1 on Executive Drive west of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and false imprisonment.
Tyler Reed Hansen, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 1 on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk/dagger and other charges.
Mason Gage Mierish, 23, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 1 on Aramayo in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen property, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Cody Lee Kilburger, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 2 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Smanatha Michelle Fisher, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 3 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and other charges.
Jeremiah Lewis Gressett, 46, of Citrus Heights was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 3 on Corning Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of ex-felon with firearm, prohibited to be in possession of firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Jacob Anthony Kennedy Cummings, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 3 on the 2000 block of Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property and other charges.
Edouard Eugene Ouelette II, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 3 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.
Crystal Christina Poehler, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 3 at One Stop gas station in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and other charges.
Garrett Elgar Stogsdill, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 3 on Franzel Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Michael Alber Wycoff, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 3 on Ray in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and false imprisonment.
Kevin Lamont Butch Henry, 26, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 4 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Rachel Carlotta Cochran, 52, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 6 on the 22100 block of Corning Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, cruelty to elder/dependent adult, vandalism and other charges.
Mateo Torres, 41, of Orange was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 6 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of ammunition, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Brandon Steven Martinovich, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 7 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery.
DUI
Erin Elizabeth Holland, 29, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer July 28 on Lake California and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
John Thomas Dooney, 64, of Durham was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 4 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
London Lydia Lee, 58, of Auburn was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 4 at Woodson RV Park on South Avenue near Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Susan Marie Cumpton, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 4 on Sherman Drive in Los Molinos was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit and run, and violation of probation.
Matthew Steven Dedmon, 32, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 5 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined.
Kristen Marie Hogan, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 5 on Union in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and obstruct/resist arrest.
Jesus Ontivero Chavez, 35, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 6 on Paskenta Road near Rancho Tehama Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, obstruct/resist arrest and driving without a license.
Henry Lansing Thornton, 34, of Santa Monica was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 5 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Raquel Marie Johnson, 18, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 7 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Bharath KN Kumar, 37, of Orchard was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 7 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Marco Antonio Perez Perez, 39, of Fairfield was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 7 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.