FELONY
Irving Jovanni Camacho Ortiz, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police sergeant June 20 on Barham in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats and other charges.
Aimee Celeste Colon, 35, transient was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 20 at Circle K in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy and other charges.
Bianca Gabrielle Mandapat Loyola, 31, of Vallejo was arrested by a law enforcement officer June 20 in Tehama County and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, false personate, get credit using another’s identification, identifying information theft with prior and other charges.
Jessica Renee Martinez, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 20 at Friendly Acres Mobile Home Park on Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Jarrod Gabriel McVay, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 20 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of brass knuckles, bring controlled substance into jail, transportation of a narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Justin David Reeves, 37, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriffs deputy June 20 on Conye in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon.
Elijah Sage Corbin Les Shaver, 19, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 20 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, and evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.
Gregory Scott Tamagni, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 20 on Tehama Avenue in Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of parole.
Anthony Phillip Torres, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 20 at Burger King in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of person prohibited from possession of firearm/ammunition, possession/purchase for sale narcotic substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, possession of firearm by felon, transportation of controlled substance, transportation of narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sales.
Salvador Farias Valdovinos, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 20 on Luning Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of forge/alter vehicle registration, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and possession of firearm by felon.
Armando Alvarado, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 21 on Mina Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,050 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and shoplifting.
Israel Olivera Castillo, 36, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Corning police officer June 21 on Colusa Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery and other charges.
Noe Cruz Ramirez, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 21 on Sycamore Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism, evade peace officer with disregard for safety and other charges.
Daniel William Harrington, 38, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 21 at the U-Haul facility on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary, buy or receive stolen property, grand theft, vehicle theft and other charges.
Timothy James Mooney, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 21 on Franzel in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance and violation of post release community supervision.
Dashawna LaRaye Slightom, 35, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 21 at the Woodson Bridge boat ramp and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of billy-club.
Carrie Ann Trevino, 25, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 21 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of fraud to obtain aid.
Loren Dale Skidmore, 62, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer June 22 on Barham in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, sale of a controlled substance, transportation of narcotic controlled substance, and possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance.
Paul Dennis Anderson, 69, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 23 on Kaer in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of cause fire of structures.
Maria DeJesus Flores, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 23 on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Brittany Nicole Garcia, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 23 on Barham Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Erica Dawn Hency, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer June 23 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Urbano Merino Ruiz, 25, of Clearlake was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 23 on Paynes Creek in Paynes Creek and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other drug-related charges.
Jose Guadalupe Meza Rodriguez, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 23 on Barham Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges, keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, possession/purchase for sell narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Gary Cliffor Barrett, 53, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 24 on Hall Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Scott Trevor Heninger, 44, of Tehama was arrested by a CHP officer June 24 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and receiving known stolen property.
Harley James Epperson, 42, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 25 on Sampson in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Lucas John Brown, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 26 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Timothy Patrick Walsh, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 26 on South Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
DUI
Michael James McDonald, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 23 at Homewood Mobile Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of child endangerment and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.