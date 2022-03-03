FELONY
Nicholas Cole Goff, 47, of Montana was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 22 on Chase Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Daniel Hamilton Graham, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Cody Shayne Hamilton, 31, of Gerber was arrested by Corning police officer Feb. 22 on Interstate 5 at Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Richard Benjamin McCause, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 22 on Highway 36W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Brandon John Perez, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 22 at Loves Truck Stop in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Daniel Patrick Archuleta, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 23 at Southgate Apartments in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of assault, attempted murder, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats, violation of probation and other charges.
Carlin Rebecca Bowles, 27, of Los Molinos was arrested at the Butte County Jail on Feb. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of commit felony while on felony bail, violation of post release community supervision, failure to appear on felony charge, forgery, identity theft, multiple identifying information theft, receiving known stolen property, theft/use of access card data and other charges.
Billie Laree Bush, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Feb. 23 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of battery on custodial officer and violation of parole.
Amanda Elizabeth Rowley, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 23 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Jose Angel Sanchez, 40, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 23 on Williams Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Brandon Michael Benson, 43, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 24 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of assault.
Dale Ray Buckmaster, 54, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 24 at La Corona restaurant in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Rafael Alexander Reyes Spindola, 24, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 24 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of brass knuckles and carry loaded firearm in vehicle.
Delmar Raedon Gentry, 22, of Talent, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 25 on Interstate 5 in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident and other charges.
Cody Shayne Hamilton, 31, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 25 on Montgomery Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Gregory Lynn Tewart, 45, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 25 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, violation of probation, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Andrew Gene Bowden, 51, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy feb. 26 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and other charges.
Punikalani Kalei Nahinu, 41, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 26 on Highway 99E in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen property, vehicle theft and other charges.
Gradon William Raines, 22, of Shasta Lake was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 26 on Highway 99E in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing bodily injury.
Marcos Antonio Barajas Valdovinos, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 26 on Mobile Drive in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of firearm, possession of large capacity magazine, possession of controlled substance while armed and possession of assault weapon.
Steven Timothy James Council, 42, of Paskenta was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 27 on Butte Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of attack with deadly weapon, burglary and other charges.
Michael Eugene Hooper, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 27 on Bell Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate/special circumstance and other charges.
Lorena Veronica Rasmusson, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 27 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion fraud to obtain aid, larceny and other charges.
Eric Ike Thompson, 35, of Colfax, Wash., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 27 on Highway 99E in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and willful cruelty to child.
DUI
Daniel Contreras, 60, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 26 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Thomas Edwinn Secrest II, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 26 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jesus Omar Salgadova Valencia, 28, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 27 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Antonio Olivera Sanchez, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 27 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.