FELONY
Cristian A Gutierrez, 31, of Rancho Cordova was arrested by a U.S. marshal Sept. 7 on Sixth Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $800,000 bail and suspicion of first degree burglary, conspiracy, false imprisonment and first degree robbery.
Cody Shayne Hamilton, 30, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 7 on San Mateo Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and on suspicion of violation of parole.
Lorenzo James Arthur Lopez, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 7 at Lassen Medical in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges.
Ramon Vicente Cedillo, 28, of Manton was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 8 on Graham Road in Manton and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, obscene matter depicting under 14 in sex act, and other charges.
Eileen Ann Mina, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 8 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Jacob Jeffrey Pipkin, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 8 on Douglas Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $53,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious injury and other charges.
Samuel Jose Acosta, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 9 at Raley's store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery.
Christopher Ryan Bloxham, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 9 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts buy/receive stolen property, two counts vehicle theft and other charges.
Jaquline Elizabeth Klump, 36, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 9 on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
Scott Alan Tuttle, 55, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 9 on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinios was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing ammunition, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of undetectable firearm, possession of firearm by felon and transportation of controlled substance.
Paul Dennis Anderson, 68, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CalFire officer Sept. 10 at Payne Creek slough and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of arson/cause great bodily injury and other charges.
Gerald Frank Roehrich, 53, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 10 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, vandalism and other charges.
Milton LaMont Booker, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 11 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of concentrate cannabis, transportation of controlled substance, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
Christina Marie Harris, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 11 on Reeds Creek Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Robert Henry Martell, 56, of Anderson was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 11 on Alta Way and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary.
Kyle Hawk Wilkins, 32, of Sublimity, Ore., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 11 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, possession of stolen vehicle, vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools.
Gerald Frank Roehrich, 52, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 12 at the Sacramento River Diversion Dam and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and vehicle theft.
Israel Valle Vazquez, 33, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 12 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and other charges.
DUI
Mark William Evans, 60, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 7 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drug.s.
Clifford Howard Hinds, 54, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 9 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license.
Brian Scott Emery, 53, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 11 on San Benito Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Dawn Marie Throwbridge, 60, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 10 on Highway 99E at South Avenue in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Oscar Casas Carrillo, 37, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 11 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, excessive blood alcohol, child endangerment, driving on suspended license, exhibit deadly weapon and other charges.
Christopher Michael Galloway, 43, of Woodland was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 11 on Interstate 5 near Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Carol Ann Renihan, 67, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 11 on Highway 99E in Dairyville and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Tanner James Enos, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 12 on James Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.