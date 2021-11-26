FELONY
Wendy Lauon Padden, 51, of Shasta Lake was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 16 on Interstate 5 near Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of unlawful firearm activity and other charges.
Sheila May Woods, 42, of Olivehurst was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on Nov. 16 and booked into the jail on suspicion of vehicle theft.
Terra Elizabeth Haley, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 17 at Auto Zone in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery and other charges.
Randy Lee Hardwick, 42, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 17 on South Avenue at Houghton in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury of another.
Billy Roy Jones, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Nov. 17 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a parole hold.
Benjamin Allen Morehead, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Nov. 17 on Olive Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of parole violation.
Nathan Arthur Webster, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Nov. 17 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole and violation of registered sex offender electronic ankle monitoring system.
Michael Eugene Collins, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 18 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to appear on written promise.
Dwayne Eugene Ellis, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 18 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of two counts attack with a deadly weapon and cruelty to animals.
Michael Louis Holmes, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 18 on Montgomery in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of shuriken and other charges.
Troy Lynn Zimmerman, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 18 on Walbridge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Perry Joseph Perez, 30, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 19 at More-4-Less in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, mail theft, vehicle theft and other charges.
Karl Fredrick Van Hoomissen, 22, of Gearhart, Ore., was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 19 on Corning Road near Flournoy and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of assault with firearm on person, attempted carjacking, attempted murder, carjacking, criminal threats, exhibit deadly weapon and kidnapping.
Timothy Douglas White, 42, of Stockton was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 19 on Interstate 5 south of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Tyler Bruce Beloit, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 20 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, evading peace officer, vehicle theft, theft/use of access card data and other charges.
Michael Thomas Bergmann, 71, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 20 on Parey Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of attack with deadly weapon, criminal threats and possess material/device for arson.
Robert Jude Garcia, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 20 on Belle Mill Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Nick Ramon Gonzalez, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 20 on S. Jackson Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole and buy/receive stolen property.
Jeremy Shane Knight, 40, of Willows was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 20 on Rawson Road in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $90,000 bail and suspicion of two counts failure to appear.
Chentel Marie Rios, 31, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 20 at SavMor store in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of identity theft and driving under the influence.
Daniel Ray Searcy, 35, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 20 on the 10200 block of Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of cruelty to dependent/elder adults with likely great bodily injury or death, ex-felon with a firearm, person prohibited from possessing ammunition and vehicle theft.
Andreia Denee Sierra, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 20 on the 10200 block of Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and two counts vandalism.
Robert Carlos Garcia, 31, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 21 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault likely produce great bodily injury, disturbing the peace and other charges.
Bradley Scott Russell, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 21 on Gyle Road in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of enhancement for felony while on bail, failure to appear on felony charge and special allegation of 2/3 strikes with two priors.
DUI
Alicia Ane Lett, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 19 on Via Del Roble in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.
David Matthew Smith, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 20 at the Chevron station on N. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Luis Fernando Campos Torres, 51, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 21 on Santa Maria Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license and battery.