FELONY
Curtis Lyndon Arnold, 60, of Tehama was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 15 at the Petro Truck Stop in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Chuslum Jeramia Buckskin, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 15 on Trevino Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of attempted murder.
Zachary Michael Hoffman, 39, of California was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 15 on at the Antelope Boulevard River Bridge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, carry dirk/dagger, criminal threats and other charges.
Kasey Alvin Garcia, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 16 on Live Oak Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of minor with force, continuous sexual abuse of child, lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14, oral copulation of a person under 18 and sexual battery.
Johnathan William Martin, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 16 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane/billy jack and other charges.
Larie Ann McDaniel, 33, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 16 on Evergreen Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime.
Christopher Michael Scott, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer Aug. 16 at the Sacramento River and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $300,000 bail and suspicion of second degree burglary, second degree robbery and other charges.
Loren Dale Skidmore, 62, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 16 at Dollar General in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of narcotic substance for sale, possession of controlled substance for sale, sale of a controlled substance, transportation of a narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Garrett Elgar Stogsdill, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 16 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Dustin Lee Warmington, 37, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 16 on Evergreen in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime.
Bradley Austin Carroll, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 17 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.
Davon Tyrell Hill, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 17 on Ash in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Jeffrey Daniel Mattis, 50, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 17 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
Luis Moreno, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 17 on South Avenue in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of taking hostage for purpose of protection from arrest and other charges.
Christopher Shane Brownfield, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 18, of White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Brandon James High, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Aug. 18 at the gun range in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a parole hold.
Bradley Robert Wilkerson, 37, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 18 on Zapatero Drive and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats and violation of probation.
Robert Gilbert Chandler, 43, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 19 on Woodson Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate, vehicle theft and other charges.
Renee Marie Goss, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 19 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of escape jail and two counts possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance.
Maximus Red Hollmer, 21, of Antelope was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 19 on Adobe Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of distributing obscene matter depicting person under 18.
Michal Alan Tisdale, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 19 on Diamond Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and grand theft.
Patricia Elaine Velazquez, 33, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 19 on Woodson Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Luis Alfredo Camacho Pacheco, 29, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 20 on the 24900 block of Butler in Los Molios and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of assault with firearm on person, false imprisonment with violence, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and torture.
Frank Clarence Potts, 49, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 20 on San Benito Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of adult abuse.
Kenneth Wayne Shafer, 68, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 20 on Sacramento Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of false imprisonment and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Donald William McLain, 40, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 21 on Chittenden Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false check, make fictitious check and other charges.
Jose Guadalupe Moreno, 41, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriffs’ deputy Aug. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson of property of another, second degree burglary,
DUI
Christina Marie Wagner, 52, of Auburn was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 15 on Highway 99E near 68th Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Laurence Hanna Seward, 63, of Grass Valley was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 16 on Highway 36 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Krystle Kim Stringer, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 16 on Reeds Creek Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Debora Marie Mikaelsen, 64, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 17 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Dillon Emmett Woulfe, 27, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 17 on Sister Mary Columbia in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of controlled substance and destroy/conceal evidence.
Rafe Scott Bjorklund, 41, of Ukiah was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 18 on Dove Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Richard Allen Rhoades Hardin was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 19 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Zachary Thomas Bolayog, 41, of Cottonwood was arrested by Corning police officer Aug. 20 on Toomes Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit and run.
Laine Christopher Blankenship, 20, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 21 on Freeman Schoolhouse Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Robin Roy Harmer, 55, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 21 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.