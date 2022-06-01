FELONY
Tyrell Leon Clarke, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 23 at the Warwick underpass and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of arson, bring contraband into jail and other charges.
Jacob Daniel William Moore, 25, of California was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 23 on Rio Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Christopher Vernon Sherrell, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 23 on Willow in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of leaded cane, possession of narcotic substance for purpose of sale, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of brass knuckles and transportation of controlled substance.
Paige Lea Floyd, 30, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 24 on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft.
Brian Anthony Watts, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 24 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault with caustic chemical and felon is possession of tear gas.
Robert Lee Baker, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer May 25 on Jelly’s Ferry Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Jacob Anthony Kennedy Cummings, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 25 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Jose Alfredo Marmolejo, 28, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 25 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Oscar Uriel Mera Zavila, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 26 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of criminal threats and resisting executive officers.
David Mark Thommen, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 26 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, grand theft and violate court order.
Phillip Aurther Schulte, 61, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 28 on Hooker Creek Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts failure to appear on felony charges.
Carl Randolph Tehada, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 28 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and exhibit deadly weapon.
Lance Elton Ward, 52, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 29 on Hoag Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and resisting executive officers.
Alton Eric Ballard, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 30 at the Antelope River Area in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buying/receiving stolen property and other charges.
Chelsea Lauren Papadopoli, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 30 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail and other charges.
DUI
Colton William Fagen, 34, was arrested by a CHP officer May 23 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and other charges.
Omar Barragan Garibay, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer May 24 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Laurence Hanna Seward, 63, of Grass Valley was arrested by a CHP officer May 24 on Highway 36 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Kenneth Leroy Timmons, 59, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer May 25 on Highway 99E in Dairyville and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Daniel Robert O’Connor, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer May 27 on Bell Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license with priors.
Gabriel Cisneros Chavez, 54, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer May 28 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving without a license and other charges.
Justus Keegan Peterson, 20, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer May 29 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
Kyle Alton Nixon, 31, of Riverside was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer May 30 on Jelly’s Ferry Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.