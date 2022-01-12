FELONY
Robert Michael Burden, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 3 at the Red Bluff Police Station and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of insurance fraud.
Zachary Michael Hoffman, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 3 on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Jacalyn Lee Franseth, 67, of Astoria, Ore., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 4 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts theft from elder by caretaker, two counts embezzlement and money laundering.
David Samuel Griffin, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 4 on Frontier Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Samantha Gean Jensen, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 4 at 1 Stop Gas in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and transportation of controlled substance.
Mishell June Wong, 35, of Sacramento was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 4 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and vandalism.
Jason Edward Dixon, 38, of San Jose was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 5 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail, a parole hold, and suspicion of conspiracy, vehicle theft and other charges.
Kody Jonathan Julien, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 5 on Crittenden Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, buy or receive stolen property, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Justin Michael Launius, 25, of Blue Lake was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 5 on Crittenden Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane.
Donald Henry Oliveira, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 5 at Walmart and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Devon William Oylear, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 5 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Ryan William Souder, 24, of Anderson was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 5 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy.
Amanda Joleen Wilkerson, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 5 on Crittenden Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance.
David Isreal Silvester Funes, 22, of Yuba City was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on Jan. 6 and booked into the jail without bail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Joshua Franklin McNeely, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 6 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Logan Jo Kunau, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 6 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of attempted grand theft, conspiracy, failure to appear on charges, prohibited ammunition possession and other charges.
Codey Derek Dungan, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 6 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy and other charges.
Jennifer Lee Davison, 56, of Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 6 on Fifth Street in Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult.
Richard Douglas Miller, 41, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 7 on the 5300 block of Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Joshua Clifford Pennock, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 8 on Oak Crest in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of accessory, conspiracy to commit a crime, obstruct/resist arrest and other charges.
Kayla Ann Hudgens, 28, of Tulelake was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 8 on Oak Crest in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of disregard safety while evading police, false personate, and other charges.
Dirk Flournoy, 63, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 9 on Trinity Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
DUI
Theresa Marian Paoli, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 6 on Baker Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.