FELONY
Christopher Joseph Morris, 38, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 20 on Trainer Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Chad Nathaniel Hixson, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 21 on Royal Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $24,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft and other charges.
Francisco Villalabos Amezcua, 31, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 21 at the sheriff's office in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.
Leon Wen, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 21 on Mulloc Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substances and other charges.
Ruben Soliz, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police sergeant Dec. 22 on Barham Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, violation of parole and other charges.
Anthony Alven Starks, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 22 on Walbridge Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Scott Keoni Desilva, 41, of White City, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 23 on Interstate 5 north of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and vehicle theft.
Janai Serene Opal Meeks, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 23 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $90,000 bail and suspicion of three counts failure to appear and arson/forest lands.
Colby Wade Spear, 47, of Magalia was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 23 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property.
Kathryn Marie Tynes, 39, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 23 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
Patrick Lee, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 25 at the AM/PM store on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
Crystal Dawn Pearce, 32, of Penn., was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 25 at the AM/PM store on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
Robert Lyn Puglisi, 50, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 26 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and other charges.
DUI
Austin James Anderson, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 20 at 7-Eleven store on Solano Street and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Nicolas Miguel Moreno, 21, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 20 on Capay Road in Capay and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Joseph Paul Nurkiewicz, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 20 on Trainer in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Cody Brandon Smith, 32, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 21 on Walnut in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Ricardo Aburto Villanueva, 29, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 24 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving without a license and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Adrian Ramos Magana, 44, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 24 on Chestnut Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Donald Ulysses Maxwell, 53, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 24 on Eleanor Lane in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jared Lee Meider, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 24 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Noah Benjamin Lee Natho, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 26 on Highway 99W at Capay in Kirkwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.