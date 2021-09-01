FELONY
Christopher Lee Murphy Griner, 38, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 23 on South Avenue near Woodson Bridge and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring contraband into jail and receiving stolen property.
Michael Robert Mathwig, 38, of Bremerton, Wash., was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 23 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice warrant.
Tara Lynne Renda, 42, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 23 on South Avenue near Woodson Bridge and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of buy or receive property, failure to appear on felony charge, failure to pay restitution and other charges.
Paul Robert Armstrong, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 24 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and vehicle theft.
Charlie Calhoun Crawford, 34, of Ukiah was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 24 on Rio Alto in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $215,000 bail and suspicion of false imprisonment, kidnapping, vehicle theft, throw substance at vehicle with intent for great bodily injury, vandalism and other charges.
Iva Hristove Dimitrova, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CalFire officer Aug. 24 at the Antelope Bridge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of cause fire of structure and causing fire of inhabited structure.
Kathleen Renee McQuillan, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer Aug. 24 in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and other charges.
Louis Ray Sanchez, 46, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 24 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Jonathan Fredrick Barrow, 23, of Redding was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 25 on Highway 99W at South Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon on peace officer/fireman, failure to appear on felony charges, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Franklin Alan Goubert, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 25 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $450,000 bail and suspicion of arson of property of another and other charges.
Sabrina Marie Lamburth, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 25 on Park Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Jeffrey Ronald Turek, 50, of Grass Valley was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 25 on Peach Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance while armed and other charges.
Jorge Rigoberto Bravo, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole, resisting executive officers, robbery and other charges.
Christopher Blake Pence, 38, of Weed was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon or force.
Meng Yany, 39, of Yreka was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 25 on Woodson Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and other charges.
Andrew William Morrow, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 27, of Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and violation of parole.
Samantha Michelle Fisher, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 28 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of false personate, and other charges.
Eli William Gosnell, 36, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 28 on Aramayo Way in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Hector Rosario Jimenez, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $115,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats, false imprisonment and other charges.
Jeremy Dwayne Schulte, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CalFire officer Aug. 29 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $45,000 bail and suspicion of arson/forest land.
Elijah Sage Corbin Les Shaver, 18, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 27 on Rawson Road near Chard and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, hit and run property damage and rest/obstruct peace officer or EMT.
DUI
James Michael Brownfield, 33, of Escondida was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 24 on Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Sierra Rae Soto, 24, of Frazier Park was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 26 on Interstate 5 near Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Russell Matthew Skelton, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 28 on Highway 99# near Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Chaos Martine Vierra, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 28 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Miguel Angel Mungua Castillo, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 29 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Nicole Danielle Torres, 27, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 29 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.