FELONY
Bradley Mitchell Nugent, 37, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 1 at the probation officer and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Nicole Melrose Risse, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 1 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receive known stolen property and other charges.
Joe Howell Benningfield, 30, of Olivehurst was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 2 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen property and possession of burglary tools.
Tara Lee Cox, 50, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 2 on Belva Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with deadly weapon, criminal threats, battery and vandalism.
Chelsea Leann Day, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriffs' deputy Nov. 2 on Marek Road in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Gauge Allen Dean, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 2 on Franzel Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation, vehicle theft and other charges.
Michael David Hendrix, 31, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 2 on Belva Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $200,00 bail and suspicion of failure to appear in court and providing false identification to peace officer.
James Everett Johnson, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 2 at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Rachel Irene Rabago, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 2 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Peter Anthony Rivera, 41, of Redding was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 2 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Angela Pearl Sully Harbord, 39, of Clipper Mills was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 2 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of burglary, commit felony while armed, grand theft, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Johnny Franklin Thorpe, 29, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 2 on Cascade Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft by embezzlement and other charges.
Kevin Allen Burrill, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 3 on Pebblestone Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and other charges.
Maxfield Alexander Parish, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 3 on Pebblestone Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Herman Leroy Powell, 52, of Anderson was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 3 at McDonalds restaurant in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
Brian David Tynes, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 3 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Charles Scott Whitley, 34, of Anderson was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 3 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, vehicle theft and other charges.
Dominic Alexander Davies, 26, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 4 on Tehama Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats and other charges.
Michelle Jessica Eaton, 41, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 4 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Krystal Lynne Koelling, 41, of Cathey's Valley was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 5 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and sale of controlled substance.
Dillon Christopher McFayden, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 5 on Haley Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with deadly weapon and violation of parole.
Michael Ray Mullins, 38, of Paynes Creek was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 5 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Francisco Barragan, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 6 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to register as sex offender and violation of parole.
Kennth Edward Gammon, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 6 on Briggs Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Luis M. Soria Islas, 37, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 6 on San Benito Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts carry dirk or dagger, commit felony while on bail, failure to appear in court and other charges.
Jonathan Valdovinoszirate, 27, of Stockton was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 6 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism.
Ericka Lynn Bennett, 42, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 7 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 and suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Cody Shayne Hamilton, 30, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 7 on San Mateo Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Wesley Chance Hudson, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 7 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of grand theft, theft from elder, vehicle theft and other charges.
Jenea Cristine Sogoian, 30, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 7 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger.
Tina Lorraine Thompson, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 7 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and other charges.
DUI
Brett Ryan Eastman, 37, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 2 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Steven Sellis, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 3 at Taco Bell in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Amber Rose Ann Oller, 41, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 6 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Dustin Allen Orndorff, 31, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 5 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and other charges.
Brendon Clifford Schrom, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 6 on Interstate 5 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Enrique Coronel, 64, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 7 on Rancho Tehama Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Daniel Venegas, 25, of Santa Rosa was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 7 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Chaos Martine Vierra, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 7 on El Cerrito Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.