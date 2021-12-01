FELONY
Louis William Buelna, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 22 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism and other charges, and a parole hold.
Jacob Dylan Coznie, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 22 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.
Darrick Lee Diaz, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 23 on Aloha Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, violation of parole, and threat to commit crime.
Littleflower Stevens, 37, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 23 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of bringing contraband into jail.
Shalai Adair Goss, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 24 on Paskenta Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft by embezzlement, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Justin Michael Hazlett, 45, was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney's investigator Nov. 24 at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to register as sex offender and sexual battery.
John Jacob Sullivan, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 24 on Kern Drive in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and battery.
Ashley Nicole Worley, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 24 on Paskenta Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts possession of controlled substance for sale, keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Jose Guadalupe Reyes, 26, of Madera was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 25 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring alcohol/drugs into jail, carry a concealed firearm, carry loaded firearm in public, give/transport marijuana/more than 28.5 grams, possession of controlled substance while armed, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Jeremy Lee Yates, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 25 on the 1900 block of Solano Street in and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of addict in possession of firearm, failure to appear after release on bond, possession of short-barreled shotgun and other charges.
Thomas James Pittman, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 27 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempt to receive known stolen property, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Carlos Cueto Sanchez Flores, 36, of San Jose was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 28 at the Santa Clara Jail and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $4.5 million bail and suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of child, forcible rape, lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14 with force, two counts oral copulation with use of force/injury, and sex/sodomy with child under 10.
DUI
Mari Yaneth Portillo Cartegena, 26, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 25 on South Avenue in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.
Lisa Suzanne Mann, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 26 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
James Michael Miller, 24, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 27 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Christopher Antonio Perez, 19, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 27 on Highway 99W in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Marisol Keyescobar, 29, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 28 on Via Del Roble and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.