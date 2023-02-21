FELONY
Rick D Dry, 48, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 9 on Barham Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Ronald Marion Guest, 56, of Corning was arrested by a state parole officer Feb. 9 on the 7900 block of Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Randy Lee Houston, 52, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 9 on Samson Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of rent storage for sales of controlled substance and other charges.
Christopher Carl Martin, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 9 on Barham Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Michael James McDonald, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 9 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Richard Lyn Puglisi, 52, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 9 on Fifth Avenue in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance and violation of probation.
Stephanie Michelle McCurdy, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 10 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft.
Paulino Roman, 32, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 10 on the 600 block of San Benito Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Rafael Andres Soto, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 10 in Tehama County and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen property, two counts burglary, buy/receive stolen property, failure to appear in court, false personate, vandalism, vehicle theft and other charges.
Kyle David Welker, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 10 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sale, possession of controlled substance for sale, violation of probation and other charges.
Christian Lawrence Dyer, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 11 on Little
Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury, burglary, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and false imprisonment.
Jakob Daniel Hart, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 11 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger.
Duke Barton Hinkle, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 11 on Jefferson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Riley Eugene Sparman, 25, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 11 on Terry Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of embezzlement and failure to appear in court.
Sebastien Michael Zolani, 18, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 12 on Little Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, obstruct/resist executive officer and vandalism.
David Allen Brown, 54, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 13 on Highway 36 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Rebecca Rae Nordmiller, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 13 on Walnut Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of embezzlement, forgery, theft from elder and other charges.
Cody Shayne Hamilton, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 14 on San Mateo Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Terrill Sartain McDermott, 44, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 14 on Rawson Road in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forge/alter vehicle registration, possession of leaded cane/billy jack and other charges.
Robert Marcus Woods, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 13 on Belle Mill in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $115,000 bail and suspicion of possession of brass knuckles, failure to appear in court, obstruct/resist executive officer and other charges.
Fernando Cazares, 51, of Berkeley was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 15 on Gyle Road at Rawson Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempt to file/record false instrument.
Enrique Diaz, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 15 on McDonald Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and other charges.
Pablo Herrera Garcia, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 15 on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carry a loaded firearm in public and other charges.
Eric James Haubner, 34, of Cottonwood was arrested by a state parole officer at the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
DUI
David Michael Knox, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 13 on Lakeside Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.