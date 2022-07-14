FELONY
David Mark Gehrung, 40, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 5 at the Safeway store in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $165,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled subject into jail, ex-felon with firearm, illegal possession of firearm and other charges.
John Loren Hussey, 52, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 5 on at the U-Haul store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and possession of firearm by felon.
Floyd Lorenzo Lujan, 50, of Oroville was arrested by a CHP officer July 5 on Meridian Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen motor vehicle, vehicle theft and vandalism.
Karma Lee Perry, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney’s investigator on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on obstruct or resisting arrest and obstruct public officer.
Roger Alan Heath, 36, of Port was arrested by a Corning police officer July 6 on South Avenue at Hall Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1.1 million and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Emily Rayann Ross, 22, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 6 at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Brian Jacob Sisneros, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer on Warwick in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Mathew Edward Bacon, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 8 on Riverside Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of accessory, conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft and other charges.
Dustin Lee Bass, 32, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 8 on Ash Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Billy Bay Keck, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 8 on Williams Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and other charges.
Jesse Novoa, 24, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 8 on Larie Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with disregard for safety and misdemeanor driving under the influence.
Fhileen Gillermina Dias Ruvalcaba, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 8 on Ash Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Jose Manuel Manzo, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 9 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of arson of property of another and vandalism.
Joseph Steve Stanley, 50, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 10 on San Benito in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, special allegation offense committed while on bail, vehicle theft and other charges.
Andrew Horace Westbrook, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 10 at the Red Bluff Police Department and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
David Allen White, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 10 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts possession of controlled substance for sale.
DUI
Kwmane Jordan Lawson Marcial, 30, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer July 8 on Gyle Road near Interstate 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Fred Melvin Randel, 64, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 8 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ashley Nicole Fahey, 34, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer July 9 on San Benito in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Joseph David Lewis, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer July 9 on Highway 36E and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Joseph Martin Whatley, 36, of California was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 10 on James in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.