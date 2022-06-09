FELONY
Matthew James Ball, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 1 at the Raley’s shopping center and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of attempted murder and violation of probation.
Jeffrey Lee McDowell, 63, of Colusa was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 1 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Jeffery Dale Newton, 42, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 1 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Kenneth James Schoeb, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 1 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1,030,000 bail and suspicion of murder, attack with a deadly weapon and other charges.
Eddy Daniel Edwards, 52, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer June 2 on Viola Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence with injury and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing bodily injury.
Jose Chavez Magana, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 2 on Willow in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of alter firearm ID mark, violation of post release community supervision, ex-felon with firearm, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of controlled substance for sale, receiving known stolen property, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
Roseanna Marie Parker, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 2 on Willows in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Jeremy Dwayne Schulte, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 2 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson, arson of property of another, arson/forest land, arson/property, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Christopher John Maples, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 3 at the Park and Ride in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Ramon Segura Ruiz, 37, of San Francisco was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 3 on Adobe Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, evade peace officer with disregard for safety, vandalism and forge/alter vehicle registration.
Cody Shea Wyckoff, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer June 3 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit felony while on bail, concealed dirk/dagger, failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
Robert Lee Perozzi, 18, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 4 on Almond Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism $10,000 or more.
Christopher Robert Thompson, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff[‘s deputy June 4 on Westover in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of loaded firearm in public, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Mark Berezhkov, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 5 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary.
Ty Bryce Morrison, 28, of Artois was arrested by a Corning police officer June 5 at the Rolling Hills Casino in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of carry loaded firearm in public, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, possession of firearm by felon, transportation of controlled substance and prohibited person in possession of firearm/ammunition.
Spencer Robert Reno, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 5 on Second Street in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of stalking and violate court order to prevent domestic violence.
Wesley John Quinn, 34, of Livingston, Texas was arrested by a CHP officer June 2 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Christian Joel Magana, 22, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer June 5 at the Lake California boat ramp and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.