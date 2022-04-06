FELONY
Trae Andrew Blackbear, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer March 28 at the King County Jail in Washington and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Anthony Casey Eddy, 42, of Olympia, Wash., was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 28 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation post release community supervision and other charges.
Mandi Marie King, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer March 28 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to register as arson registrant, violation of parole and other charges.
Kevin Daniel McKenney, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 28 on Gamay Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of criminal threats and stalking.
Riki Lee Palomar, 38, of Olympia, Wash., was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 28 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of child cruelty, cultivation of marijuana, and violation of probaiton.
Jonathan David Abbott, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 29 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
James Robert Betts, 40, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer March 30 on Edgewater Drive in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with disregard for safety, and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Nick Ramon Gonzalez, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 30 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole, special allegation auto theft conviction and other charges.
Lionel Martinez, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 30 on Rawson Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and failure to appear on felony charges.
Brandon Isaiah Matlock, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 30 on Mina Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of assault, battery with serious bodily injury, conspiracy and mayhem.
Breanna Lynne Rice, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 30 on Mina Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of accessory and conspiracy.
Rodney Wayne Lacey, 50, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 31 on Santa Maria in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult.
Joe Landecho Lopez, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 31 on Johnson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, person prohibited from possessing ammunition, possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Destiny Elaine Patricia Morgan, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 31 on Johnson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, violation of probation and other charges.
Samuel Ramey Ranberg, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 31, on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and carry dirk/dagger.
Cody Michael Stoneham, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested at the Red Bluff City Park on March 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Onorio Alejandro Garcia Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, Ore., was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 1 at Love station in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of procure child under 16 years for lewd acts.
Michelle Elizabeth Haeffelin, 36, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 1 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Brandon Bruno Salazar, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 2 on Belle Mill Landing in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Elijah Benjamin Bennett, 21, was arrested by a Corning police officer April 3 in an orchard on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of two counts failure to appear on felony charges.
Octaviano Montano Martinez, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 3 on Mobile Drive in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
DUI
Angela Susan Brown, 63, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 2 on Langley in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Arley Glenn Shepard, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 2 on Gilmore in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving with alcohol.
Honorio Pena Langarcia, 56, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer April 3 on Flores Avenue in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Juan Carlos Nuno, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 3 on Nelson Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.