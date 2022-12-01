FELONY
Brooke Ann Hoffe, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 17 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of cruelty to child, driving under the influence causing injury and other charges.
Truelena Marie Sanchez, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 17 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Thema Hope Dyer, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 17 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts possession of controlled substance for sale, vehicle theft, special allegation and other charges.
Steven Robert Morrison, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 18 on the 11400 block of Rawson Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, failure to appear on felony charge, driving wrong side of the road during pursuit and other charges.
Yovani Joel Perezeli Zarraras, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 18 on Vestal Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant.
James Rylee Staggs, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 18 on Crosby Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, false imprisonment and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Michael Eugene Collins, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant Nov. 19 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on written promise.
Christopher Calvin Fackrell, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 19 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of alter/remove serial/model number of a firearm, buy/receive stolen property, violation of post release community supervision, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Bruce Manuel Fleming, 49, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police sergeant Nov. 19 on Fourth Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of cruelty to child.
Justin Michael Launius, 26, of Blue Lake was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 19 on Hogsback Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane/billy club, person prohibited from owning/possessing firearm and other charges.
Justin Michael Hazlett, 46, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 21 at TA Travel Center in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of sexual battery and contempt of court.
Mauricio Alberto Reyes, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 21 on McLane Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Richard Paul Guttridge, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 22 at the Corning Police Department and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Ricardo Antonio Obando, 19, of Bellaire, Texas was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 22 at the Interstate 5 rest stop near Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, driving under the influence and other charges.
DUI
Lorita Lee Brown, 75, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 19 at Rite Aid store in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and driving on a suspended license.
Matthew David Edwards, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 19 on Baker Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Samuel Geronimo Valladares, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 19 on Marguerite Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Lyle Walter Markowich, 59, of Nevada City was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 21 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury.