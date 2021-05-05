FELONY
Zhong Chang Huang, 70, of Corning was arrested by Tehama County law enforcement April 26 on Woodson Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other drug-related charges.
Yue Y Liang, 69, of Corning was arrested by Tehama County law enforcement April 26 on Woodson Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other drug-related charges.
Shane Thomas McKean, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 26 on Ottman Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a concealed firearm, commit felony while armed, failure to appear on felony charge, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon, possession of firearm with identification removed, possession or use of stun-gun and other charges.
Shane Eugene White, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 26 on the 13400 block of Highway 36E and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and resisting executive officers.
Douglas Lowell Kepner, 67, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy at the Tehama County Jail and booked into the jail on suspicion of manufacture/sale possession of short-barrel shotgun, cultivation of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana for sale.
Maria Guadalupe Lomberaontiveros, 26, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer on Highway 99W at the former Glass Blowers building and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery.
Hunter Ryan Miller, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 27 on the Tehama County Sheriff's Office in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of develop film with sexual conduct of minor and possession of obscene matter depicting minor.
Shane Cuyler Shaver, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 27 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of first degree burglary, vandalism and other charges.
Alexander Alvarado, 35, of Sacramento was arrested by a Corning police officer April 28 on Fifth Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Miguel Angel Manzo, 41, of Woodland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 28 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of possession of shurken, failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
Don Todd Natho, 34, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 28 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary, failure to appear after release on bond, grand theft, mail theft, and two counts identifying information theft with priors, mail theft and other charges.
Katie Renee Wallenburg, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer April 28 at Best Western in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Adam Daniel Adrian, 31, of Salem, Ore., was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 29 on Interstate 5 at Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade police officer with wanton disregard for safety.
Joseph Scott Brown, 26. of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 29 on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury.
Jasen Michael Allen Lum, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 29 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges, possession of nunchaku, violation of probation and other charges.
David Anthony Chavez, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 30 on Mayfield Drive and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and other charges.
David Alexander Gibbens, 42, was arrested by a CHP officer April 30 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Hope Sherri Watson, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer April 30 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen property, vehicle theft and other charges.
Dennis Lee Perry, 63, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 30 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of indecent exposure and violation of probation.
DUI
Billy Joe Polley, 36, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer April 25 on Pomona Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
David Jerome Anderson, 72, of Vacaville was arrested by a CHP officer April 27 on Highway 99W at Gyle Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Antonio Miguel Gutierrez, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 28 on Sycamore in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Archie Walter George Williams, 39, of Sacramento was arrested by a Corning police officer April 28 on Marin Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license.
Nikolay P. Bolotin, 60, of Vancouver, Wash., was arrested by a CHP officer April 30 at the CHP Cottonwood Scale and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jacob Daniel William Moore, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 30 on Trinity Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Austin Lee Audette, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 1 on Breckenridge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, child endangerment and other charges.
Amanda Nicole Wilson, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 1 on Elm Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Easton Skeet Wilson, 19, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer May 2 on Trinity Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.