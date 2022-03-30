FELONY
John Earl Dyer, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 21 on Riverside Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Zachary Michael Hoffman, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 21 on Scottsdale in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Michael Anthony Rogers, 38, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer March 21 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Jorge Ignacio Rubiocerda, 21, of Spokane, Wash., was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 21 on Williams Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of sex with minor.
Scott Parker, 46, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police officer March 22 on Butte Street in Coring and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen vehicle or equipment and other charges.
Jason Matthew Ramey, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 22 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $65,000 bail and suspicion of false imprisonment, violation of post release community supervision and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant with prior conviction.
Amber Lynn Baldry, 28, of Anderson was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 23 at the Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Xu Yi Nan, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 23 on Baker Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, cultivation of marijuana and other charges.
Joshua Darnell Ochoa, 37, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 23 on Britt Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Cynthia Arona Buchhoiz, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 24 on Mary Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Jeffery Dale Newton, 42, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 24 on Belle Mill in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, vandalism and other charges.
Mark Alfred Veilleux, 52, of Eugene, Ore., was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 24 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Sarah Eveline Brown, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 25 at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring contraband into jail and other charges.
Cody Shayne Hamilton, 31, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 25 on San Benito Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Eric James Haubner, 33, was arrested by a state parole officer March 25 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Tina Marie Lemmons, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 25 on Carol Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon.
Marty Alexander Yrecheta, 33, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 25 on Woodson Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forgery.
Chelsea Michelle Goodwin, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 26 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forgery.
Jose Antonio Navarro Gonzalez, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 27 on Mobile Drive in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $200,000 bail and suspicion of assault, battery with serious bodily injury, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats, driving under the influence, and special allegation of domestic violence with great bodily injury.
Sukhwinder Singh, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police sergeant March 27 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Michael Jacob Winarski, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police sergeant March 27 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of inflict injury on child, lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14 by force, sexual penetration by force on child and sexual penetration with foreign object.
DUI
Matthew Michael Sharp, 32, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer March 22 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Irving Javanni Camacho Ortiz, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 23 on Sixth Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Chaos Martine Vierra, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 23 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Kristine Dale Gallegos, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 26 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Courtney Anne Hester, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 27 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol