FELONY
Jose Gomez Meza, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 6 on Butte Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy to commit misdemeanor.
Francisco Romero Silva, 46, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 6 at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist arrest and other charges.
Tyler Bruce Beloit, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 7 on James Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Fredrick Daniel Gaylord, 53, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 7 at Baskin Robbins in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Emanuel Mercado Montalvo, 30, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police sergeant Dec. 7 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $65,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Sherry D Wang, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 7 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $400,000 bail and suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of child, oral copulation with force/fear and sexual penetration by object.
Jose Verduzco Mendoza, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 8 at the Mendocino County Jail and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with child and sexual penetration by object.
Justin Ryan Schindler, 35, of Millville was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 8 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer and other charges.
Parmveer Singh Brar, 42, of Everson, Wash., was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 9 at Travel American in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon.
Benjamin Thomas Quaid, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 9 on Rio Vista Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $2 million bail and suspicion of continual sexual abuse of child, oral copulation of a person under 18, oral copulation with child under 10, rape in concert with force/violence, sexual penetration with foreign object and sexual acts with a child 10 years old or younger.
Ronald Clinton Forbes, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 11 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of indecent exposure and vandalism.
Matthew Steven Jones, 30, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 11 on Gerber Road in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Gabral Luiz Trevino, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 11 on Montgomery Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, child cruelty, criminal storage of a firearm, ex-felon in possession of firearm, ex-felon in possession of ammunition, grand theft and manufacture/possess large capacity magazine.
Sesar Oswald Diaz Ruvalcaba, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 12 on Second Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Kevin Scott Piper, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 12 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Raymond Vargas, 26, of Perris was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 13 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carry loaded firearm in public, discharge of firearm with gross negligence and other charges.
John Rae Martin, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Dec. 13 on Rio in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of registered sex offender monitoring.
DUI
Durrell Jovan Bolos, 33, of Gresham, Ore., was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 6 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Luis Rafael Ramirez, 26, of Santa Rosas was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 7 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Tina Marie Contreras, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 8 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Garbriel Strong Feather Grigsby, 27, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 10 on Interstate 5 south of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Eduardo Ramirez Mariles, 25, of Yakima, Wash., was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 10 on Interstate 5 north of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
John Milton Yarborough, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 11 on Marguerite Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Andre Joseph Avila, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 13 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.