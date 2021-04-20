FELONY
Nicole Monique Sims, 32, of Medford, Ore., was arrested by a Tehama County Major Crimes Unite officer April 12 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possess/purchase for sale a narcotic controlled substance and transportation of a narcotic controlled substance.
Nikki Jane Smith, 36, of Medford, Ore., was arrested by a Tehama County Major Crimes Unite officer April 12 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of possess/purchase for sale a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and transportation of a narcotic controlled substance.
Michael Lynn Gray, 53, of Anderson was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer April 12 at the mouth of Battle Creek and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of two counts violation of probation.
Christopher Len Hildrebrand, 47, of Concord was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 12 on Interstate 5 near Orland and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of false imprisonment and kidnapping.
Heather Ann Mack, 36, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer April 12 on Third Street at Highway 99E and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail and other charges.
Steven Julio Morgan, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer April 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Donald Henry Oliveira, 55, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer April 12 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Nicholas Ryan Rodin, 35, of Metoluis, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer April 12 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Michael Robert Rampley, 69, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 13 at the Tehama County Jail and booked into the jail on suspicion of possession of obscene matter depicting minor and possession of over 600 images of child or youth pornography.
Nathaniel Xavier Alvarado, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 13 on Monrovia Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Lori Lynn Anderson, 36, of Red Buff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 13 on Rancho Tehama Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
Carlin Rebecca Bowles, 26, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Corning police officer April 13 at Travel America truck stop on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false check, forgery, get credit using other identification, multiple identifying information theft and petty theft.
Richard Michael Cabral, 38, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 13 on Highay 99W at Sunbright and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts possession of controlled substance for sale, two counts pf transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
William Edward Gustafson, 60, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy at the Shasta County Jail on April 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole and registered sex offender violation.
John Robert Rooks, 55, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 13 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism.
Cody Shea Wyckoff, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 14 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Miguel Santiago Juarez, 30, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 14 on Santa Rosa Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a concealed firearm, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, person prohibited from possessing firearm or ammunition, possession of firearm by addict, possession of narcotic controlled substance, use of controlled substance while in possession of firearm and other charges.
Amber Rose Bacon, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 14 at the AM-PM mini-mart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Brandon Allan Bacon, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 14 at the AM-PM mini-mart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Daniel Coleman Cahalan, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 15 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary, buy or receive stolen vehicle or equipment, vehicle theft and other charges.
Joshua James Jensen, 23, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer April 16 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen vehicle or equipment, vehicle theft and other charges.
Gerald Darwin Stevens, 65, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 16 at Tractor Supply in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear after release on bail and other charges.
Jacob Eugene Taylor, 42, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 16 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Carlos Edwardo Valdez Ramirez, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 16 at the Red Bluff Inn and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, shoplifting and other charges.
David Ira Bell, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 17 on Rio Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and violation of probation.
Dale Ray Buckmaster, 53, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 17 at the Motel 6 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Robert John Guadalupe Fechner, 45, of Sacramento was arrested by a Corning police officer April 17 on Sixth Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, a parole hold, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and other charges.
Steven Julio Morgan, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 18 in Tehama County and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault with caustic chemical.
Trey James Samons, 27, of Red Buff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 18 at Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of first degree burglary, grand theft of firearm, identity theft, keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, theft/use access card data and other charges.
DUI
Jamie Lynn Samons, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 12 on Vina Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Alvaro Romero Garcia, 32, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer April 14 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Michael J Head, 64, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer April 14 at Woodson Bridge Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Franklyn Mayo Arrington, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 17 at Taco Bell and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Kelly Lewis Chacon, 61, of Alaska was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 17 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Tara Leigh Craig McKay, 47, of Pendleton, Ore., was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 17 at the Palomino Room in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Elizabeth Grace Gonzalez, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 17 at McDonalds restaurant in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Lane Wally Meanus, of Dalles, Ore., was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 17 at the Palomino Room in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jesus Ernesto Moreno Benetes, 25, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer April 17 on Highway 99W at Meadowlark and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Trenton Delos Norred, 27, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer April 17 on Pine Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Hal Kimberly Sutherland, 34, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer April 17 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs combined and driving without a license.
Ruben Edgar Vargas, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 17 at Taco Bell in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Desiree Delores Wright, 41, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 17 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Cesar Bustamante Soto, 21, of Seattle was arrested by a CHP officer April 18 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, false identification to officer and driving without a license.
Justin Delbert Kane, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 18 on Douglass Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Natalie Nicole Kellmann, 25, of Wilton was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 18 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Mikala Marie Perieff, 22, of San Francisco was arrested by a CHP officer April 18 on Interstate 5 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and possession of marijuana.
Thomas Howard Tils, 27, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer April 18 on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.