FELONY
Lo Bounlord, 43, of Rancho Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 5 on Elder Creek Circle in Rancho Tehama County booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of attempted murder and other charges.
Andrea Kali Carter, 31, of Anderson was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 4 at Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen property, violation of probation and other charges.
Chiann Marie Wilson, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 4 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear after release on bail.
Ryan Nicholas Lee Garner, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 5 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Dale Andrew Lawrence, 41, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 5 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of enhancement of prison term for new offenses and driving under the influence charges.
Perry Wilfred Lontin, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 5 on Truckee Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of cruelty to animal and related charges.
Richard Lyn Puglisi, 51, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 5 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Ruben Soliz, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police sergeant April 5 on Barham Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole, possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Christopher Robert Thompson, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer April 5 on Santa Rosa in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Garrett Odell Webb, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer April 5 on Rio Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Paul Chandler Christy, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 7 on River Park Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, failure to appear after release on bail and other charges.
Jaron Lee Carnhan, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 7 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle, vehicle theft and transportation of a controlled substance.
Mikhail Kyung Peterson, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 7 on Riverside Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson of property and violation of parole.
Miguel Copas Lopez, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 7 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Thomas James Pittman, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 8 at the Antelope Slough Bridge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of alter/forge vehicle registration and other charges.
Douglas Martin Dean, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 8 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of alter account data, burglary, identity theft, and other charges.
Noe Cruz Ramirez, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 8 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, vandalism and other charges.
Cody James Lander, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 9 on Rio Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary of inhabited dwelling when person present and other charges.
Marquez Anthony Fudge, 25, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer April 9 on Highway 36E in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and attempt to receive stolen property.
Devin Conrad Woodard, 37, of Oakland was arrested by a CHP officer April 9 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, obstruct/resist arrest, vehicle theft and other charges.
Christopher Carl Martin, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 10 on Marin Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, and other charges.
DUI
Graham Bradley Wagenfuhr, 28, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer April 4 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.