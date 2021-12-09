FELONY
Travis John Byrd, 36, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 29 on Basler Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of three counts failure to appear on felony charge and felon in possession of stun gun.
Eva Mirrin Davies, 29, of Lewiston was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on Nov. 29 and booked into the jail on $51,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty-possible injury/death and other charges.
Luis Miguel Navarro, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 29 on Rowles Road in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and unlawful sexual intercourse with minor.
Kristofer Brady Herren, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 30 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of felon in possession of tear gas, violation of parole, possession of shuriken and other charges.
Oceana Ianna Midgett, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 30 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and other charges.
Saria Jane Segoian, 26, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 30 on Robinson in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance in jail and other charges.
Gilberto Alonso Reymundo, 39, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 1 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
Frank Niko Ansel, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 1 at the Tehama County Sheriff's Office in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of obscene matter depicting a minor.
Katie Lynn Farner, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 1 at the Classic Inn motel in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Brittany Nicole Garcia, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 1 at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Jarrod Garcia McVay, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 1 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, carry dirk/dagger, transportation of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Michael Ethan Stafford, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 1 on Byron in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $231,000 bail a parole hold and suspicion of buy or receive stolen property, vehicle theft and other charges.
Adalid Rodriguez Caro, 56, of Vacaville was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 2 on Hooker Creek Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other drug-related charges.
Lisa Marie Caro, 56, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 2 on Hooker Creek Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other drug-related charges.
Derek James Gullotto, 38, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 3 on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of attempted vehicle theft, buy or receive stolen property, vehicle theft, receive known stolen property and other charges.
Sergio Samanigo Rodriguez, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 3 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Jennifer Michele Rush, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 5 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $24,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Kyle David Welker, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 3 at Adobe Plaza in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft, tamper with vehicle and other charges.
Melvin Lee Wilson, 70, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 3 at Sand Slough at Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Jeramie Leo Gulick, 41, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 4 on Montgomery in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempted burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony and other charges.
Mark Anthony Hense, 34, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 4 on Montgomery in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime.
Jose Luis Rojas, 23, of Pasco, Wash., was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 4 at the Washington State Correctional Facility and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of convicted within 10 years of certain misdemeanor possession of firearm.
Michael James Rotta, 34, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 4 on Montgomery in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempted burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Daniel Nestor Santibanez, 39, of Pomona was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 4 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of get credit using others identification.
Jose Juan Espinoza Farias, 47, of Paskenta was arrested by a Corning police sergeant Dec. 5 on the 200 block of Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of carrying a firearm with prior felony conviction, inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats, ex-felon with firearm, exhibit firearm, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
DUI
Salvador R. Rincon, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 29 on Rawson Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Justin Dale Rogers, 25, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 30 on San Benito in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.
Herman Lee Battle, 66, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 1 on East Sand Slough Bridge on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Melissa Kay Miller, 29, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 3 on San Benito Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and driving on a suspended license.
Francisco Julio Rodriguez Navarro, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 4 on McKinley Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.