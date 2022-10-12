FELONY
Thom Edward Dasilva, 65, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 29 on Floyd in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of hit and run causing death or injury.
Veronica Capri Roberts, 29, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 29 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
William Joseph Paris Shepard, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 29 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance.
David Nathan Simmons, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 30 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Roberto Junior Diaz, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 1 on Palm Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, carjacking, carry dirk or dagger, ex-felon with firearm, possession of stolen property and other charges.
Joseph James Lodge, 18, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 1 on Palm Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, carjacking, possession of short-barreled shotgun and possession of stolen property.
Karla Guadalupe Ortega Pahua, 20, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 1 on Palm Street in and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, carjacking, and possession of stolen property.
Nathanael Kia Batoon, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 1 on Gamay Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer and other charges.
Richard Ristine Weisel, 70, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 2 on Little Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment and violation of parole.
Sebastian Michael Zolani, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 2 on Cabernet Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer and other charges.
Tonirae Erin Anthony, 39, of Vina was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 3 on Tehama Vina Road in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring contraband into jail.
Scott David Brand, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 3 at the City Park in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Melvin Eugene Davis, 30, of Los Molinos was arrested by a state parole officer Oct. 3 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Cristen Rene Eagan, 40, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 4 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing bodily injury.
Jeremy Matthew Nunez, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 4 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Sandra Lynn Wells, 30, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 4 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and vehicle theft.
Darea Darcell Correia, 31, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 5 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and other charges.
Paulo Alexandre Loure Costa, 55, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 5 on Washington Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Fernando Farias Fernandez, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 5 on Gardiner Ferry Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Carlos Edwardo Valdez Ramirez, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 5 at Walmart store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, second degree burglary, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Susan Marie Wood, 55, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 5 on Highway 99W at Gyle Road in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receive known stolen property and other charges.
DUI
Nathan Daniel Hoffman, 51, of Dunsmuir was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 1 on Flores Avenue in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined.
Chrystalynn Marie Hoyt, 55, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 1 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Berny Wilfredo Molina Tijerino, 52, of Rancho Cordova was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 1 on Sunrise Avenue in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Frank Ronald Truex, 60, of Deer Lodge was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 4 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.