FELONY
David Michael Alonso, 50, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 8 on Interstate 5 at Hooker Creek and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of brass knuckles and burglary.
Krystle Kim Stringer, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 8 on String Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Kenneth Michael Fredrickson, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 10 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempted grand theft and other charges.
George Donald Johnson, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 10 on S. Jackson in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Steffi Gabriella Clausen, 33, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 11 on Interstate 5 Corning Rest Area and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Melvin Eugene Davis, 30, of Los Molinos was arrested by a state parole officer Aug. 11 on Orange Street in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Nicholas Charles Doty, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 11 on Filmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of registered sex offender regulations.
Christopher Calvin Fackrell, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 11 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of alter/remove serial/model number of firearm, violation of post release community supervision, felon in possession of firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of controlled substance while armed, prohibited person with firearm and other charges.
Andrew Horace Westbrook, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 11 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Thomas Arthur Mosley, 64, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 12 on Aramayo in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Daniel Gomez Montalvo, 36, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 13 on Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon in possession of ammunition.
Ronald David Miller, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 13 on Diamond Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of dirk/dagger and violation of parole.
Austin Eugene Rush, 26, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 13 on Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry loaded firearm public/known stolen, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm and possession of controlled substance.
Alejandro Bernal Lozano, 23, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 14 on Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and false imprisonment.
John Mahiljo Davis, 52, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 14 in Red Bluff Police Department lobby and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $120,000 bail and suspicion of assault with deadly weapon, cruelty to elder/dependent adult likely to result in great bodily injury or death, hit and run resulting in injury and wreckless driving with injury.
Derrick Eugene Garcia, 44, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 14 on Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.18-cor-
DUI
Matthew Cowen Bladen, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP Aug. 10 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Efren Montesdeoca, 47, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 10 at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, battery and driving on a suspended license.
Christian Garcia Madrigal, 19, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 13 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jess Terry Noffsinger, 68, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 13 on Marguerite Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.