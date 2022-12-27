FELONY
Brian Alexander Garcia, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 15 on the 2100 block of Blossom Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, violation of post release community supervision, ex-felon in possession of firearm, failure to appear on felony charge and possession of short-barreled shotgun/rifle.
Quinn Michael Mendonca, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 15 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the inlfuence causing bodily injury.
Brandon John Perez, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 15 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Brandon Allan Bacon, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy dec. 16 on Tyler Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary.
Jeremy Duane Erickson, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 16 on Haley Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon.
Michael Louis Holmes, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 16 on Tyler Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit felony while on bail, failure to appear on felony charge, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Jared Marcus Irons, 22, of Willows was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 16 on Paskenta Road near Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and driving under the influence.
Patricia Earle Klapperich, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 16 on Johnson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury and other charges.
Justin Michael Launius, 26, of Blue Lake was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 16 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit felony while on bail and failure to appear.
Christina Lyn Bilodeau, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 18 on the 1900 block of Solano Street and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, and other charges.
Austin Taylor Langley, 28, of Redding was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 19 on the 2100 block of South Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of obscene matter depicting minor.
Bryan Anthony Middlebrough, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 19 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of concealed dirk/dagger and other charges.
Jordan Raymond Bragg, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Dec. 20 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Aaron Lee Jackson, 23, of Central Point was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 20 at the southbound Corning Rest Areas on Interstate 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property, vehicle theft and other charges.
Ryan Anthony Chase Sanchez, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 20 on Montgomery in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Johnathan Christian Verdugo, 27, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 20 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation, revocation of probation and other charges.
Corbette Frank Wilson, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 20 on the 600 block of Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $130,000 bail and suspicion of assault with deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury and violation of post release community supervision.
Nathan Joseph Hunt, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 21 on McKinley Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats and other charges.
Kiley Marie Oylear, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 21 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of false imprisonment and battery.
DUI
Vivian Arlene Vaca-Orr, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 17 on Hickory Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Ian Jay Sutton, 22, of Fort Bragg was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 18 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.