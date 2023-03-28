FELONY
Emanuel Gutierrez, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 16 on Fourth Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon.
Christopher Jason Kentopp, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 16 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery.
Daniel Dean Mote, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 16 on Cougar Drive in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officer and other charges.
Krishnakant Hasmukhlal Ramdas, 34, of Gerber was arrested by a Corning police officer March 16 on Lincoln Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, violation of probation and other charges.
Walter Alan Richardson, 41, of Oroville was arrested by a Corning police officer March 16 on the 1900 block of Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Joseph Mark Edmiston, 53, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 17 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of metal knuckles and other charges.
James Ivan Freeman, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 17 on the 2100 block of Solano Street and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of arson/inhabited structure.
Ryan Nicholas Lee Garner, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 17 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Brian Alexander Garcia, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 18 on Blossom Avenue at Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, attempted robbery, violation of post release community supervision, criminal threats, ex-felon in possession of firearm, failure to appear on felony charge, possession of short-barreled firearm and other charges.
David Samuel Griffin, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant March 18 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance and transportation/sell narcotic controlled substance.
Angelica Alexandra Martinez, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 18 on Blossom Avenue at Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, criminal threats and other charges.
Nathan Darrel Simmons, 50, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 18 on Walnut Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court and other charges.
Heather Ann Mack, 38, of Anderson was arrested by a Corning police officer March 19 on South Avenue at Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bringing contraband into jail, failure to appear in court, obstruct/resist arrest and other charges.
Nathan Richard Tolbert, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 19 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Ronald James Grissom, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 20 on the 23000 block of Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forge/alter vehicle registration and other charges.
Blake Andrew Cordova, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 21 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personation, vehicle theft and other charges.
Randall Tyler Cravens, 31, of Redding was arrested by a Corning police officer March 21 on the 2100 block of South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery and other charges.
Kenneth Michael Fredrickson, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 21 on Spider Island in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempted grand theft, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of driver’s license/identification to commit forgery, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Moriah Leeann Mullins, 35, of Redding was arrested by a Corning police officer March 21 on the 2100 block of South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, robbery, possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Mario Padilla Landa, 31, of Atwater was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 21 on Collier Drive in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, possession of firearm by felon, prohibited person in possession of ammunition and other charges.
Blair Charles Abbott, 34, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 22 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of two counts failure to appear in court.
David Anthony Chavez, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 22 on Highway 99W in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft.
Jason Wayne Richison, 42, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 22 on Corona Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.
DUI
Carlos Julian Ascencio Zamora, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 16 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Jeremy Matthew Nunez, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 16 on Ashmount Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ronald Boyd Wagoner, 62, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer March 16 on Highway 99W at Manor Court and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Bryan Jay Danis, 72, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 17 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Zachariah Joseph Dickinson, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 17 on Highway 36W in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Wendy Nataly Garcia, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 18 on the 2100 block of Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Alicia Marie Hance, 33, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer March 19 on Lake California Drive in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.