FELONY
James Edward Doughty, 42, of Oroville was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney’s investigator July 25 at Skyline Boulevard in Oroville and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1.5 million bail and suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of child, forcible lewd act upon child, two counts lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14, oral copulation use of force/injury, oral copulation, penetration with foreign object, sexual penetration by object and misdemeanor charges.
Michelle Jessica Eaton, 42, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 25 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition.
Nicholas Cole Goff, 47, of Hanaford was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 25 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, false identification to peace officer, violation of parole and other charges.
Cody Shane Hamilton, 31, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 25 on San Mateo in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Kevin Wade Muir, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer July 25 on Highway 99W at Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Steven Eric McCabe, 45, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Corning police officer July 25 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and transportation of a controlled substance.
Robert Lee Brown, 47, was arrested by a Corning police officer July 26 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Billie Laree Bush, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 26 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct peace officer, vandalism and violation of parole.
Eric James Haubner, 34, of Cottonwood was arrested by a state parole officer July 26 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Cassandra Marie Hayden, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 26 on Franzel Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of embezzlement.
Dustin Ross Langenderfer, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 26 on Franzel Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of kidnapping.
Bud Michael Potter, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 26 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and possession of leaded cane/billy jack.
Christina Lyn Bilodeau, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer July 27 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.
Tina Marie Farnsworth, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CalFire officer July 27 on Orange Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $330,000 bail and suspicion of arson and vandalism.
Kelly Nicole Johnson, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 27 at Davita Dialysis in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of obstruct peace officer and violation of probation.
Mandi Callette Parker, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 27 at the Sacramento Bridge and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, cruelty to dependent/elder adult, possession of a controlled substance, forge prescription for controlled substance and other charges.
Elijah Sage Corbin Les Shaver, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 27 on the 8300 block of Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and obstructing arrest.
Gary Joseph Monet Cross, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 28 on Park Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Michael Sherman Lewis, 56, of Davis was arrested by a CHP officer July 28 on Interstate 5 in Orland and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of known stolen property, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, vehicle theft and other charges.
Jerry Deloy Wilson, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 28 on Crosby Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Salomon Junior Garcia, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 29 at Dutch Bros. in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery.
Erin Elizabeth Holland, 28, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer July 29 on Lake California Drive and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Clifford Dale Cleland, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 30 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
David Samuel Griffin, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 30 on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of second degree burglary, concealed dirk or dagger, violation of post release community supervision, conspiracy to commit any crime, grand theft of personal property, person prohibited in possession of firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Christopher Robert Thompson, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant July 30 on the 6300 block of Rawson Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of carry loaded firearm in public/vehicle, cause fire of structure/forestland, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Larry Ray Williamson, 71, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 30 on Harness Lane and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats and other charges.
Patrick James Armstrong, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 31 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Curtis Lyndon Arnold, 60, of Tehama was arrested by a Corning police officer July 31 on Barham Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Steven Lynn Heaton, 60, of Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 31 on Second Street in Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
DUI
Thinnakone Radsaphone, 35, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 25 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Renato Miranda, 19, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer July 31 on Alta Vista Drive and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.