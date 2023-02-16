FELONY
Denise Lynn Galaviz, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on Feb. 3 and booked into the jail on suspicion of attempted aid by misrepresentation and perjury.
James Ray McDonald, 52, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 3 on Dale Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of attempted murder, child cruelty and criminal threats.
John Patrick Alander, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 3 on Brian Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of threat to commit crime of great bodily injury and obstruct peace officer.
Mathew Edward Bacon, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 3 on Messer in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of two counts failure to appear on felony charges, and other charges.
Jessenia Moreno, 36, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 4 on the 10300 block of 65th Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Daniel Lee Patrick, 40, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 4 on Laurel Way in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts burglary and vandalism.
Jason Michael Stewart, 46, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 5 on West Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, possession of narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sales, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Nathan Arthur Webster, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 5 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, threaten to commit crime resulting in death or great bodily injury and other charges.
Fernando Serafin Candia Ramos, 27, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 6 on San Benito in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, burglary, commit felony while on felony bail, failure to appear on felony charge and throw substance at vehicle with great bodily injury intent.
Jazmin Mae Dufer, 20, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 6 on Hayes Lane in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment/possible death or injury, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, obstruct arrest and taking hostage for purpose of protection from arrest.
Mark Allen Dunn, 37, of Rancho Cordova was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 6 on Sutter in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen property.
Humberto Ramon Macias Moreno, 35, of Willows was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy feb. 6 on Interstate 5 at the Tehama/Glenn county line and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.
Markus Ray Vasquez, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 6 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of first degree burglary, buy or receive stolen property, failure to appear on felony charge, vehicle theft and other charges.
Douglas Martin Dean, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 7 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $200,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, vehicle theft and other charges.
Angelo Marie Wood, 57, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 7 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of felony driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and misdemeanor drug charges.
Terry Lee Crosley, 27, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 8 on the 400 block of Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Codey Derek Dungan, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 8 on the 200 block of Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Thomas Ray Talley, 53, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 8 on the 200 block of Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, possession of brass knuckles and other charges.
DUI
Patrick Andrew Miller, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 5 on Adobe Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.