FELONY
Laurence Giovanni Dalberti, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 26 at the Tehama County Jail and booked on suspicion of theft from elder and theft/use of access card data.
Tracey Aaron Eli Foster, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 26 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Kody Jonathan Julien, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 26 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, possession of stolen property and other charges.
Nikki Rae Moon, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 26 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Brentyn Donald Rocky Owen, 37, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer April 26 at the Shasta County Jail and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, failure to appear in court and two counts possession of narcotic controlled substance.
Bryce Gunnar Peterson, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 26 at the Sportsman’s Lodge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Vance Valentine Schaus, 26, of Redding was arrested by a state parole officer April 26 in Redding and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, a parole hold and other charges.
Robin Christopher Harbuck, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on April 27 and booked without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Casey Stephen Hemping, 65, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 27 on Santa Clara Road in Richfield and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats, discharge of firearm with gross negligence and exhibit deadly weapon.
Ronald David Miller, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 27 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Thomas James Pittman, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 27 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen property, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Jessica Jean Stafford, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 27 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and transport/sell narcotic controlled substance.
Jonathan Thomas Emerson, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 28 on Riverside Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Sharlene Rae Harker, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 28 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery.
Roberto Carlos Ibarra, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer April 28 on the 2900 block of Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of forge/alter vehicle registration, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Brittany Star Rickard, 27, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 28 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing bodily injury, false personate and other charges.
David John Robinson, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 28 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of brass knuckles, carry dirk/dagger and other charges.
Robert Jude Garcia, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 29 in the FoodMaxx parking lot in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Kenneth Leo Cordray, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 30 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty and driving under the influence.
Alberto Perez, 38, of Patterson was arrested by a CHP officer April 29 on Lariat Loop in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Tina Lopez, 44, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 1 on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Francisco Romero Silva, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 1 on Sherwood Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and other charges.
DUI
Travis John Rutherford, 34, of Bella Vista was arrested by a CHP officer April 25 on Interstate 5 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Vicente Vega Sanchez, 21, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 30 on Fourth Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Cristobal Arevalo, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 1 on Marguerite Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.