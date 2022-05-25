FELONY
Terry Lee Crosley, 26, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 17 on Jackson Avenue in Red Bluff was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear in court after release on bail.
Steven Skyler Mayhew, 30, of Plymouth was arrested by a Corning police officer May 17 on Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, failure to appear in court and other charges.
Robert Arthur Ramsey, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 17 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and other charges.
Shannah Renee Gomez, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 18 in the McDonalds restaurant parking lot in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of possession of weapon in jail and other charges.
Mandi Callette Parker, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 18 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court.
David Allen White, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 18 on Eldrid Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery on former spouse.
Jana Lindsay Pipkin, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 19 on Pebblestone Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit felony while out on bail and keep place to sell narcotic controlled subtance.
David Theodore Riffle, 47, of North Carolina was arrested by a CHP officer May 20 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson and throwing burning material.
Arturo Servin, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 20, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police sergeant on Sonoma Avenue in Richfield and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possession of firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm not registered to person, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Lois Marianne Dani, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 21 on Hillcrest Drive in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of assault with firearm on person, criminal threats, exhibit deadly weapon, larceny, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Osvaldo J Gutierrez Tafolla, 27, of Mexico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 21 on Fifth Street in Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Jason Ray Nichols, 45, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 21 on Main Street in in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on obtaining job, property or services by false pretenses.
Tillman Jacob Hedrick, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 22 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Andrew Horace Westbrook, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 22 on Belle Mill in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and other charges.
DUI
Jacob Leslie Thornton, 39, of Oroville was arrested by a CHP officer May 18 on Samson in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Samantha Dawn Waddell, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 20 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
David Anthony Sisley, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 22 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Joshua Groom, 32, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer May 22 in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.