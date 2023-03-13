FELONY
Brittnie Michelle Fonseca, 33, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer March 1 on the 3500 block of Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court, possess driver’s license/identification to commit forgery and other charges.
Jerry Ulysses Smith, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 1 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Lorenzo James Arthur Lopez, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 3 at High Point Church on Luther in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, burglary, second degree burglary, buy/receive stolen property, failure to appear in court, person prohibited in possession of ammunition/firearm, punishment for unsuccessful attempt to commit crime and other charges.
Michael William Delaney, 70, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 3 at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.
Robert Jude Garcia, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 3 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Jesse Dean Graven, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 4 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of ammunition and violation of order to prevent domestic violence.
David Samuel Griffin, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 4 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition.
Jeffrey Scott Guinn, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 4 on Third Street in Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Robert Joseph Parenteau, 29, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer March 4 on Paskenta Road in Red Bluff was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and vehicle theft.
Bud Michael Potter, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 4 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in felony charge, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Jorge Bucio Perez, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 5 on Finnel Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, failure to appear on felony charges, resisting executive officers, willfully harm peace officers animal with injury and other charges.
Johnny Franklin May Thorpe, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 5 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attempted robbery and other charges.
Joe Landecho Lopez, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 6 on Johnson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of alter/remove serial/model number of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, prohibited person with firearm, transport/sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Destiny Elaine Patricia Morgan, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 6 on Johnson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of alteration of serial number on firearm, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Gregory Lynn Tewart, 46, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 6 on Hoag Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, carry dirk or dagger, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of stolen vehicle and other charges.
Nathanial Dustin Clemes, 27, of Richfield was arrested by a Corning police officer March 7 on Interstate 5 at South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm, carry a loaded firearm in public, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm and other charges.
Hillary Jane Gongora, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 7 on Derby in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment and other charges.
Jennifer Michele Rush, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 7 on Gurnsey Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Riki Marie Holliday, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 8 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $51,000 bail and suspicion of brandishing replica firearm and criminal threats.
Kenneth Ray Myers, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 8 on Willow Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of resisting executive officers and other charges.
Carlos Andres Serrano Martinez, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 8 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment, kidnapping, robbery and other charges.
Garrett Odell Webb, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 8 at the Classic Inn in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and violation of parole.
DUI
Sumand Singh Dhaliwal, 48, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer March 2 at the Interstate 5 Red Bluff Rest Area and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving under the influence while driving a commercial vehicle.
Karen Deemgon Lewis, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 6 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.