FELONY
Corey Gene Piper, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County Probation officer May 3 on Britt Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and shoplifting.
Michael Lee Louis Caddell, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 4 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and other charges.
John Rae Martin, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 4 at Collision Pros in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender, parole hold, and other charges.
Steven Anthony Ramirez, 439, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 4 on Jefferson in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism/property damage and other charges.
Brandy Gail Rapley, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 4 on Saint Mary's in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officers and other charges.
Hailley Rennae Crawford, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 5 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with firearm, person prohibited from possession firearm/ammunition, violation of probation and other charges.
Edourd Eugene Ouellette II, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 5 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as transient sex offender.
Jonah Michael Baker, 24, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 6 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Lisa Marie Heavrin, 44, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 6 on Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with deadly weapon and other charges.
Jana Lindsay Coley, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 8 on Cedar in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and other charges.
Dennis Robert Terrell, 37, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 8 on Tehama Vina Road on Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.
Alex Ray Boone, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 9 at the Circle K store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, vehicle theft and other charges.
Steven Douglas Burgard, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 9 on West Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $54,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
David Paul Fernandez, 50, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 9 on Interstate 5 at South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and vehicle theft.
Arcadio Keith Mina, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 9 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and false imprisonment.
DUI
Murray Cecil Thayer, 60, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 3 on Highway 99W at South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended/revoked license.
Garrett David Parrish, 32, of Carmichael was arrested by a CHP officer May 7 on Interstate 5 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Mathew Preston Maniord, 33, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer May 8 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license