FELONY
Miguel Angel Banuelos, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 11 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of armed with firearm while committing felony, carry a loaded firearm in public, ex-felon with firearm, obstruct arrest, parole hold, person prohibited from possession firearm/ammunition, possession of narcotic substance for purpose of sales, receiving known stolen property and transportation of controlled substance.
Marc Joseph Dawson, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer April 14 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole and possession of narcotic controlled substance.
Maria Esther Lopez, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 11 on Orangewood Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen vehicle and other charges.
Hunter Riley Reed, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 11 on Lincoln in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic substance for sale, sale of a controlled substance and other charges.
Jesse Andrew Owens, 27, of Oakland was arrested by a CHP officer April 12 in Yolo County and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, vehicle theft, receive stolen property and other charges.
Chelsea Ann Meyer, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 13 on Grace Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft, failure to appear in court, buy/receive stolen property, attempt to unlawfully drive/take vehicle and other charges.
Arturo Servin, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 13 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of prohibited possession of ammunition and other charges.
Thomas James Pittman, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 14 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property and other charges.
Roston Dee Alfano, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 14 on Sutter Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, grand theft and other charges.
Andre Joseph Avila, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 14 on Highway 99E in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing bodily injury and other charges.
Jason Stewart Christiansen, 40, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police sergeant April 15 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Parker James Phelps, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 15 at the Tehama District Fairgrounds and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and other charges.
DUI
Denver James Reid Gulliford, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 15 on Live Oak in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Brenda Joyce Killian, 72, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 16 on Sutter in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Nicole Mae Anderson Welker, 29, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 16 on Manzanita in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Regan Teresa Barrow, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 16 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jamie Cendejas, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 16 on Hickman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving without a license.
Jose Hernandez Monsevais, 42, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 16 on Finnell near Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ian William Hill, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 16 at Egg Roll King in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Zion Christian Parker, 22, of Montague was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 16 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Antonio Eduardo Perez Barragan, 19, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer April 16 on Highway 99E and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.
Wayne Cole Robinson, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officre April 16 on Tehama Avenue in Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Lawrence Benjamin Forige, 66, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer April 17 in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license.
Jason Bernard Reasoner, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 17 on Highway 36W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Anthony Even Todaro, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 17 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Bradford Jon Engel, 66, of Quartz Hill was arrested by a CHP officer April 12 on Highway 36 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence influence,