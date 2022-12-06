FELONY
John Patrick Alander, 59, of Shasta Lake was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 23 On Stonybrook Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of contempt of court and vandalism.
Ryan Anthony Chase Sanchez, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 23 on Highway 99E in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, person prohibited from owning/possession of firearm, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Rafael Acosta Gomez, 40, of Ceres was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 24 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court, cultivation of marijuana, rent a place to sell controlled substance and other charges.
Heather Ann Lambert, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 24 on Rawson Road near Gyle Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of get credit using another’s identification and theft-use of access card data and other charges.
Christopher James Lewis, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 25 on Dale Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats.
Juan Luis Garcia, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 28 on Corona Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, failure to appear in court and possession of leaded cane/billy jack.
Christopher James Hensley, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 28 on Aloha Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole and vandalism.
Jennifer Ann Hernandez, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 28 on Williams Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary and other charges.
Javier Jesus Novoa, 30, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 28 on Oak Street and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence.
Joshua David White, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 28 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane/billy jack and other charges.
Scott Trevor Heninger, 45, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 29 on Orchard Street in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen property, vehicle theft and other charges.
Benjamin Allen Morehead, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 29 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and suspicion of prohibited person in possession of firearm, vandalism and other charges.
Nicole Melrose Risse, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 29 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and other charges.
Kenneth Ray Myers, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 30 on South Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk/dagger, obstruct executive officer, prisoner in possession of weapon and other charges.
Cassidy Brent Russ, 32, of Corning was arrested by the Corning police chief Nov. 30 on the 1300 block of Solano Street and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of arson of property of another, arson-possession or manufacture of combustible incendiary device, arson of property, attempted murder, obstruct executive officer, two counts possessing, exploding or igniting destructive device and other charges.
John Casey Selvester, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by law enforcement Nov. 30 in South Gorteez, Ariz., and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, driving under the influence causing bodily injury and other charges.
DUI
Kirstyn Audelina Sisneros Farias, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 23 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
James Paul Lonsberry, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 24 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Antonio Eduardo Perez Barragan, 19, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 25 on Highway 99E in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Cristian Avalos Cervantes, 18, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 26 on Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Sidranio Castrejon Capote, 39, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 28 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence, carry loaded firearm in vehicle and driving without a license.