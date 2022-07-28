FELONY
Cody Shayne Hamilton, 31, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 18 on San Mateo in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Ken Santana Johnson, 45, of Carson was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 18 at the Tehama County Courthouse Annex in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Saria Jane Sogoian, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 18 on San Benito in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring contraband into jail and other charges.
Danny Alen Claggett, 43, of Oroville was arrested by a CHP officer July 19 on Chard in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, buy/receive stolen property, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and vandalism.
John Leroy Kuykendall, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 19 on Third Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and receiving known stolen property.
Sean Latriel Landry, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 19 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Hanoa Kaonohiokala Nahinu, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer July 19 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Samuel Travis Coats, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 20 on Rio Vista and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Shawn Brian Dearing, 52, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 20 on Blossom Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, violation of parole and other charges.
Hanoa Kaonohiokala Nahinu, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 20 on Cedar Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of brass knuckles, violation of probation and other charges.
Jennifer Ann Jump, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 21 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $80,000 bail and suspicion of attempted vehicle theft, failure to appear after release, violation of parole and two special allegations.
Jeremy Lee Yates, 44, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 21 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear after release, possession of short-barrel shotgun, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Matthew Allen Haladay, 44, of Eugene, Ore., was arrested by a Corning police sergeant July 22 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
Steven Brent Hassel, 50, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 22 on Sweet Brier Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of obstruct/resist public officer and other charges.
Brandon Allen Mussman, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 22 on Sycamore Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor and vehicle theft.
Robert Lee Spoonmore, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 22 on Sycamore Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor and vehicle theft.
Lily Jane Celano, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 23 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, transportation, sale or distribution of controlled substance, unlawful transport of a controlled substance and other charges.
Michelle Jessica Eaton, 42, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 23 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a probation hold and suspicion of violation of probation.
Jason Lee Horner, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 23 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, transportation, sale or distribution of controlled substance, unlawful transport of a controlled substance and other charges.
Kalvin Brandon Macias, 20, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer July 23 on Allen Drive in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, grand theft, vehicle theft and other charges.
Reyes Bellman Perales, 35, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 23 on Mariposa Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment and other charges.
Tina Beth Dry, 40, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 24 on Gyle Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of convicted within 10 years of certain misdemeanor possession of firearm, ex-felon in possession of ammunition, possession of stolen property and other charges.
Justin Michael Launis, 26, of Blue Lake was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 24 on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon in possession of ammunition and other charges.
Miguel Copas Lopez, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 24 on Aloha Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Raphy J. Medrano, 30, of Passaic, New Jersey was arrested by a Corning police officer July 24 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon, prohibited person with ammo and other charges.
Jose Manuel Rico, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 24 on Houghton Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, two counts of sale of a controlled substance and other charges.
DUI
Heath Elliott Cain, 47, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer July 18 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Angel Faustocortes, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 18 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and carry a loaded firearm in public.
Alicia Marie Barker, 39, of Gridley was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 21 on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Casey Ray Combs, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 22 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Devyn Lyrik Pierce, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 24 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
David Francis Radonich, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 24 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.