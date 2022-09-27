FELONY
Rick D Dry, 48, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 15 on Corning Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Jaxon Lennon Bryant, 29, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 16 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft, bring contraband into jail, possession of burglary tools and other charges.
Victor Noe Vazquez Gutierrez, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 16 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
David Anthony Chavez, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 17 on Givens Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft of personal property, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Joylyn Lisa Robins, 54, of Dairyville was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 17 on Santa Rosa Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery on person.
Darek Jessie Zeimet, 33, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CalFire officer Sept. 17 on Del Norte Drive in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of attempt/aid/counsel/procure arson, cause fire of structure/forest and other charges.
Jason Richard Lowe, 45, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 18 on Sacramento Road in Richfield and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment.
Jade Steven Wilt, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 18 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing ammunition and other charges.
Cody Michael Stoneham, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 19 at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Jamie Suzanne Robinson, 44, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 20 on Riverside Parkway in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of accessory, conceal/sell vehicle/trailer known to be stolen and other charges.
Joshua Franklin McNeely, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 21 on Belle Mill in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
DUI
Kyle John Garrett, 38, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 16 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ivory Rodnice Spriggs, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 17 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Arthur Wesley Luis Tankersley, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 17 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Benny Richard Goodman, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 18 on Wilder Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Garrett Dennis Pryzgoda, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 18 at the Raleys shopping center in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Matthew Michael Bishop, 32, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 21 at Nuway Market in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of drive under the influence of alcohol and other charges.
Mandy Renae Occhipinti, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 21 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.