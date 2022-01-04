FELONY
Harold Eugene Ables, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 27 at the Tehama and Shasta counties line and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Lisa Sue Hart, 61, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 27 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and crimes against elder or dependent adult.
Juan Ramon Perez, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Dec. 27 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Armando Zepeda Acevedo, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 28 on Southridge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of assault on person use of semiauto firearm and illegal possession of assault weapon.
John Michael Baker, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 28 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, failure to appear and other charges.
Oscar Peter Bautista, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 28 at the AM/PM station in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Yovani Falla, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 28 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment and other charges.
Dustin Allen Orndorff, 31, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 29 on the 10000 block of Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Malakki Stephen Wilson, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 29 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Dawel Xu, 65, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 29 on Benson Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, plant marijuana and plant marijuana for sale
Tori Marie Chandley, 28, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 30 on Blackburn Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, vehicle theft and other charges.
Michael Brian Estorga, 40, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 30 at Holiday Inn Express in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Sergio Samanigo Rodriguez, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 30 at the Mechanics Bank on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of unlawful firearm activity and other charges.
Eric Von Crosson, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 31 on Paskenta Road at Rancho Tehama Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and other charges.
Eli Machmuller, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 31 on Rancho Tehama Road at Paskenta Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving on a suspended license for DUI, and other charges
Bradley Scott Russell, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 31 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
James Benjamin Bauman, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 1 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Hayley Marie Sweet, 19, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 1 on Westgate Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
DUI
Alejandro Avila Perez, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec/ 28 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
John Anthony Dawson, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 28 on Cedar in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving with blood alcohol level .08 percent of higher, driving without a license, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and hit and run property damage.
Jarrod Gabriel McVay, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 29 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Nathaniel Dustin Clemes, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 1 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Ronald Lee Coates, 69, was arrested by a CHP officer Jan 1 on Diamond Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.