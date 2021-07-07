FELONY
Luis Alberto Castaneda, 30, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer June 28 on Hall Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Dominic Joseph Serrone, 37, of Kansas City, Miss., was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on June 28 and booked into the jail on suspicion of willful injury to child.
Anthony Montana Deuel, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 29 on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Bennie Edward Dickinson, 51, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 29 on Taft Street and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Jose Ricardo Grajeda Juarez, 35, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 30 on the 10200 block of Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of accessory and two counts failure to appear after release on bail.
Mandi Marie King, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 29 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of arson/forest land and violation of probation.
Nicholas Louis Rhoda, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 29 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Beverly Denise Sims, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 29 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale and transportation of controlled substance.
John Anthony Ables, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 30 on Rawson Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Amanda Michelle Cummins, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 30 on Lakeside Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Christopher Brian King, 35, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 30 on Lyal Lane in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Dylan Vincent Mehringer, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 30 on Lakeside Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of second degree burglary, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Alecia Mae Wilson, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 30 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
Kristofer Brady Herren, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by law enforcement July 1 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and other charges.
Brentyn Donald Rocky Owen, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 1 on Rowles Road in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and violation of post release community supervision.
John Wesley Root, 62, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 1 on Wagon Wheel Drive in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, battery on person, criminal threats, exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm and other charges.
Billy Thamvongkham, 27, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer July 1 on Rancho Tehama Road near Paskenta Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Jose Juan Espinoza Farias, 46, of Paskenta was arrested by a Corning police officer July 2 on Third Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a concealed loaded firearm, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Olivia Belle Regules, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 2 on Mary Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of resisting executive officers and other charges.
Austin Thomas Geveden, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 2 on David Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Lelany Zuzan Hill, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 2 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism/deface property.
James Jerrold Price II, 56, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 2 at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance, possession of narcotic controlled substance, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Chase Andrew Shaver, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 2 on Santa Rosa in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade police officer with disregard for safety, violation of parole and other charges.
DUI
Austin Charles Amos, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 30 on Jefferson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Melissa Kay Miller, 29, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer June 29 on San Benita and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Pedro Garcia Valdez, 19, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer June 30 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Shelly Anne Howell, 49, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer July 3 on Highway 36E and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Kinsey Dale McAuliffe, 23, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 4 on McAuliffe Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Troy William Richardson, 32, of Clearlake was arrested by a CHP officer on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.