FELONY
Roberto Junior Diaz, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 27 at Safeway store in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, ex-felon in possession of firearm, violation of probation and other charges.
Brett Ryan Eastman, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 27 on Niclause Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Jaime Valdovinos Farias, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 27 on Blossom Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a concealed weapon, possession of undetectable firearm and other charges.
Roberto Carlos Garcia, 31, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 27 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and disturbing the peace.
Nelson Hernandez Anariba, 22, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 28 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Alisia Crecencia Meza, 38, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney’s investigator June 28 on Jefferson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of insurance fraud.
Mason Gage Mierish, 23, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 28 on Interstate 5 north of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buying/receiving stolen property, failure to obey peace officer and other charges.
Juan Ramon Perez, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer June 28 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance, violation of parole and other charges.
Christopher James Bunn, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer June 29 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Shawn Joseph Leroy Elam, 32, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 29 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Richard Paul Guttridge, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 29 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, theft/use of access card data and other charges.
Jennifer Nicole Jensen, 37, of Butte City was arrested by a Corning police officer June 29 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of tear gas and grand theft.
Jian Li, 46, of Sacramento was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 29 on Truckee Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Desirae Shoumounejad, 26, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer June 29 on South Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Brionna Raine Shropshire, 31, of Rancho Tehama was arrested by a CHP officer June 29 on Horseshoe Drive in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and other charges.
Brandon Scott Stout, 30, of Dunsmuir was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on June 29 and booked on $125,000 bail and suspicion of attempted car-jacking, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, grand theft, vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Andres Vivanco, 20, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 28 on First Street in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of assault person with semiautomatic firearm, discharge of firearm with gross negligence, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, hit and run property damage, shoot at inhabited dwelling/vehicle, willful or maliciously discharge a firearm and other charges.
Anthony Casey Eddy, 42, of Olympia, Wash., was arrested by a Corning police officer June 30 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Aaron James Hosler, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 30 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Canaan Lee Matthews, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 30 on Derby Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, person prohibited from possessing ammunition and other charges.
Tyler Scott Sain, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 30 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of aggravated arson, arson/inhabited structure, bring drugs into jail, cause fire of inhabited structure and violation of probation.
Joseph Aaron Szczygiel, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 30 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole, vehicle theft and obstruct/resist arrest.
Sergio Nunez Argueta, 61, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 1 at Flying A in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to change registered sex offender address, possession of controlled substance and violation of post release community service.
Billie Laree Bush, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 1 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Nickole Marie Duncan Jacobs, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer July 1 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property, commit felony while on bail, vehicle theft and other charges.
Corey Joseph Janic, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 1 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition.
Michael Eric Sinclair, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer July 1 at Loves Truck Stop in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Timothy Shane Skaggs, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 4 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry concealed dirk/dagger, failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
DUI
Krystle Kim Stringer, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer June 29 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Cathy Mae Murphy, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 29 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Brandon Dean Hightower, 26, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 2 on Tehama Vina Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs and other charges.
Ulises Lopez, 32, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 3 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Ever Humberto Sanchez Cruz, 23, of Orland was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 3 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Morgan Marie Button, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer July 4 on Reeds Creek Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.