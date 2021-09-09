FELONY
Laotoua Lor, 41, of Redding was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 30 at Econo Lodge in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges.
Jasen Michael Allen Lum, 50, of Orland was arrested by a CalFore officer Aug. 30 on Highway 99W north of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of arson/forest land and attempt/aid arson.
Oscar Uriel Mera Zavila, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 31 on Lincoln Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of criminal threats and resisting executive officers.
Jeffrey Mayberry, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 31 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty, violation of court order to prevent domestic violence, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and other charges.
Trey James Samons, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police office Aug. 31 at Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of commit felony while on bail, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
David Donald Allen, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police office Sept. 1 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, vandalism and violation of parole.
Brock Thomas Bonner, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 1 on Santa Maria in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $36,000 bail and suspicion of damage to the jail, possession of leaded cane, three county vandalism and other charges.
Hipolito Thomas Hernandes, 19, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 1 on Spyglass in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of alter firearm identification mark, manufacture/possess short-barreled shotgun, and other charges.
Steven Eugene Raines, 45, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 1 on Santa Rosa in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a parole hold.
Kenneth James Schoeb, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 1 on Aloha Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, manufacture/possess large capacity magazine and other charges.
Gavin Isaiah See, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 1 on Park Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violate court order to prevent domestic violence.
Steven Mark Fischer, 52, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 2 on Mary Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Davon Tyrell Hill, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 2 on Willow Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of ex-felon with a firearm, person prohibited from possessing ammunition, possession of controlled substance while armed, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Raymond Eugene Keyawa, 61, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's detective Sept. 2 at the sheriff's office in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of obscene matter depicting minor.
Steven Patrick Looysen, 36, of Anderson was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 2 on the 3500 block of Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, possession of narcotic controlled substance, transportation of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Alicia Michelle May, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 2 on Spyglass Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evading police officer with disregard for safety, failure to appear in court, identifying information theft with prior, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Keygan Gregory Shipman, 28, of Montague was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 2 on Sunset Hills in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of brass knuckles, burglary and other charges.
Markus Ray Vasquez, 29, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 2 at the Speedway station on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and vehicle theft.
Martin Valencia, 30, of Chico was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 3 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
Derek James Gullotto, 38, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 3 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buying/receiving stolen property, violation of probation, vehicle theft and other charges.
Tyler Bruce Beloit, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 4 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession or use of stun gun and other charges.
Devon Zachary Brophy, 21, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 4 at Bartel's Burgers on Corning Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of cause fire of structure/forest and other charges.
George Joseph Firestine, 55, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 4 on Third Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery on person and other charges.
Timothy Kay Roush, 35, of Oroville was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 4 on Interstate 5 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property and vehicle theft.
Keith David Baranzini, 31, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 5 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Brett Nigel Delatorre, 30, of Roseville was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 6 on Park Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane, possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, transportation of narcotic controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Samuel Jacob Hofhenke, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 6 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
DUI
Richard Stanley Fraser, 72, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 1 on Elbany Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Alexandra Andreevna Souverneva, 30, of Palo Alto was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 2 on Interstate 5 near Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and obstruct/resist arrest.
Norman Freshour, 43, of Neosho, Mont., was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 3 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Katrina Marie Seibert, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 3 on San Benito in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Kenneth Randall Smith, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 4 on Walnut in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.