FELONY
Cory Michael Dunbar, 38, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 25 on Shelter Haven Court in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult with great bodily injury or death likely, possession of leaded cane and other charges.
James Raymond Hanes, 56, of Redding was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer Jan. 25 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Joshua Billy Holden, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 25 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft of personal property and accessory.
Cody Lee Kilburger, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 25 on Orlole Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Mark Anthony Marroquin, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 25 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of attempted car-jacking and other charges.
Michael Ray Mullins, 39, of Paynes Creek was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Micah Timothy Sims, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 25 at the Corning Police Department and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and violation of probation.
Marc Aaron Sogian, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 25 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Gauge Allen Dean, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 26 on Oak Street in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Ronald James Grissom, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 26 at Holiday Inn in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Cody Shayne Hamilton, 30, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 26 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Mandi Callette Parker, 43, of Paynes Creek was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 26 on Olive Street and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $81,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, vandalism and other charges.
Juan Javier Barrera, 55, of Santa Rosa was arrested by at the Tehama County Jail on Jan. 27 and booked into the jail without bail and suspicion of accessory.
Michael Eugene Hooper, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 27 at 7-Eleven in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Chelssie Lea Langum, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 27 on Montgomery Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forge/alter vehicle registration and other charges.
Blanca Asusena Meras, 42, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 27 on Orange Street in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Luis Acevedo, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 28 on Hillcrest Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and other charges.
Fredrick Wayne Appleby, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 28 on Mina Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, violation of post release community supervision, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, and other charges.
Emmet Franklin Dancer, 54, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 28 on Kern Drive and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of cruelty to animals and other charges.
Edgar Rafael Griego Rodriguez, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 28 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of sex offender failure to register as transient, violation of parole and other charges.
David Alan Maness, 68, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 28 on Kern Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of armed criminal action and manufacture/sale short barrel shotgun.
Nikki Rae Moon, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 28, on Gyle Road near the freeway and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
John Anthony Ables, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 30 on Rivers Edge RV Park in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1,050,000 bail and suspicion of assault with deadly weapon/strangulation, two counts inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant, sexual penetration with force and vandalism.
Joshua Don Hughes, 34, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 30 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Ronald David Miller, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 30 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of parole.
Jeremy Matthew Nunez, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on Jan. 30 and booked into the jail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Olivia Belle Regules, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CalFire officer Jan. 30 on Mary Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of malicious set fire to property.
Victor Alejandro Valencia, 27, of Dairyville was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 30 on Oklahoma Avenue in Dairyville and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant.
DUI
Agustine Anthony Corona, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 24 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license and possession of controlled substance.
Oswaldo Moreno Zavala, 24, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 24 on Highway 99W at Gyle Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Ward Matthew Dossitkin, 18, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 26 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Shannon Williams, 35, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 29 on Cedar Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Fernando Birrueta Aguialr, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 30 on Highway 99W in Richfield and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving without a license and driving under the influence.
Marcos Antonio Santana, 23, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 30 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Celso Tlaxcala Carrera, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 30 on North Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of narcotic controlled substance.