FELONY
Brandon Allan Bacon, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 9 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, failure to appear in court, use or possession of tear gas and other charges.
Ruben Banuelos, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 9 on Gilmore Ranch Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and violate court order to prevent domestic violence.
Brian Alexander Garcia, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 9 at the Maywood Colony in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court on felony charge.
Eric Daniel Posadas, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 9 at the Maywood Colony in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a concealed firearm and other charges.
Nick Ramon Gonzalez, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 10 at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Cynthia Louise Johnson, 57, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 11 on Lee Street in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on 25,000 bail and suspicion of buy/receive stolen vehicle, obtain property/job by false pretenses, perjury and vehicle theft.
William John Wallace, 63, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 12 on Butte Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale.
Gregory Lynn Tewart, 45, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 12 on Butte Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of second degree burglary, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of ammunition, failure to appear in court, grand theft, vehicle theft and other charges.
Edwin Macias Arteaga, 28, of Whittier was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 12 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of obstruct/resist arrest and other charges.
Donovan Dean Lenihan, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer May 12 on Butte Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Amanda Judee Lankins, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 12 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist arrest and other charges.
David Samuel Griffin, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 12 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk/dagger and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Jakob Daniel Fontenot, 36, of Corning was arrested by a state parole office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of ex-felon with a firearm, failure to register change of address, a parole hold and sex registrant failure to register change of address.
Mark Leborne Belisle, 28, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 12 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, grand theft, parole hold and other charges.
Marcus Chava Antunez, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 12 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of obstruct/resist peace officer and other charges.
Steven Anthony Ramirez, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 13 on Cedar in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of exhibit deadly weapon and grand theft.
Rebecca Ann Bryant, 46, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer May 13 on Trefoil Lane in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.
Thomas Ray Talley, 52, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 15 on Oak in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and possession of metal knuckles.
Sidney Edward Luxford, 18, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 15 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and vehicle theft.
Christina Lyn Bilodeau, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 16 on Barham in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and other charges.
Gregory Allen Clanton, 38, of Vacaville was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 16 at the U-Haul store on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy, grand theft, vandalism and other charges.
Michelle Ray Robinson, 26, of Fairfield was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 16 at U-Haul store on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, grand theft, vandalism and other charges.
Lucas Eugene Simpson, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 16 on Willow in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, manufacture/possession of nunchaku and other charges.
Michal Alan Tisdale, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 16 at Tractor Supply in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Raymond Walston, 32, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Corning police officer May 16 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer, probation hold and other charges.
DUI
Daniel Contreras, 60, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer May 9 on Bowman Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Shelby M’Lynn Jackson, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer May 9 on Paynes Creek Road in Paynes Creek and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ashly Margarita Simental Bravo, 28, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer May 11 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
William Thomas Gamble, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 13 on Ash Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Casey Danielle Jordan, 28, of Niland was arrested by a CHP officer May 15 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Robin James Nelson, 33, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer May 15 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Donnie Ray Busby, 62, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 16 on Cedar Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jill Allison Ward, 66, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer May 16 at the Interstate 5 Red Bluff Rest Area and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.