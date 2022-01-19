FELONY
Dustin Lee Bass, 33, of Cottonwood was arrested by Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 10 on Wiltsey Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Dallas Todd Lamb, 28, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 10 on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of arson/forest land.
Kevin Scott Piper, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 10 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of arson/inhabited structure, and other charges.
Sergio Samanigo Rodriguez, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 10 on Fig Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of buy/receive stolen property, vehicle theft and other charges.
Fhileen Gillermina Diaz Ruvalcaba, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 10 on Wiltsey Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Lawrence Kwadwo Boakye, 46, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 11 on Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and robbery.
Oscar Casas Carrillo, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 11 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with deadly weapon, carry dirk or dagger, threat to commit crime and other charges.
Victor Hugo Fernandez Baeza, 37, of Modesto was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 11 on Corning Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury to another and other charges.
Julia Deanna Larsen, 28, of Durham was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on Jan. 11 and booked into the jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of assault with firearm, attempted murder and murder.
Michael Genaro Culligan, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 12 on Vista Preciosa and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and false imprisonment.
Daniel Alan Jones, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Jan. 12 at Del Taco in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $12,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Michael Leon Vandolah, 65, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 12 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of known stolen property and other charges.
Samuel Joseph Ortiz, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 13 on Jefferson in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Robert Martin Amaral, 33, of Los Molinos was arrested by a state parole officer Jan. 14 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Jeremiah Jonathan Falk, 44, of Redding was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on Jan. 14 and booked into the jail on $200,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, forcible rape and violation of court order.
Littleflower Stevens, 39, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 14 on the 8100 block of Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of two counts bring controlled substance into jail.
Carlos Villalobos, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 14 on Madison in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 and suspicion of assault with firearm on peace officer/firefighter, attempted murder, burglary, shoot at inhabited dwelling and stalking.
Jerry Lee Billingsley, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 15 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary.
Pierre Angelo Duran, 57, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 15 on Overo Way in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Daniel Guardado, 28, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 15 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a concealed weapon and possession of large capacity magazine.
Brian Anthony Watts, 37, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 15 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violate court order to prevent domestic violence.
Dillon Obrian Talley, 28, of Anderson was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 16 on Walnut in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of any person who commits an assault likely to produce great bodily injury, violation of parole and other charges.
Sam Donvan Wyrick, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 16 on Lake Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of assault with intent to commit oral copulation, attempted to prevent victim from reporting crime, attempt to stop victim for participating in prosecution and sexual penetration by force.
Luis M Soria Islas, 38, of Gerber was arrested by a CalFire officer Jan. 17 at Harvey's Market in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of two counts carry dirk or dagger, cause fire of structure, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
DUI
Mikah Lee Thomson, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 11 on Highway 99E at Salt Creek and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Robert Kent Eastwood, 56, of Alameda was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 12 on Sherman in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.