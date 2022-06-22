FELONY
Terrence Mitchell Armstrong, 37, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 14 on San Benito Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forge/alter vehicle registration and other charges.
Mark Thomas Boles, 55, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 14 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Jennie Ray Bryant, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 14 on Rancho Tehama Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, grand theft, child endangerment and vehicle theft.
Aaron Bruce Canty, 45, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 14 on Houghton Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty, grand theft, violation of parole and other charges.
Richard William Jump, 64, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 15 on Rawson Road in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of larceny.
Steven Skyler Mayhew, 30, of Plymouth was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 15 on Luther Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft.
Robert Vernon McRorie, 63, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 15 on Park Terrace and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of ex-felon with firearm, person prohibited from possessing ammunition, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Thomas James Pittman, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer at Circle K in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, alter/forge vehicle registration, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Daniel Christopher Pritchard, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police sergeant June 15 on East Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $55,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with disregard for safety and other charges.
Nathaniel Samuel Owen Blaylock, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 16 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Kristopher Brady Herren, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer June 16 on Corona Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail, a parole hold and misdemeanor charges.
Micaela Elaine Rau, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 16 on Lay in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary.
Harley James Epperson, 42, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 18 on Aramayo in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and misdemeanor charges.
Arthur Dean Williams, 69, of Belding, Mich., was arrested by a CalFire officer June 18 on Highway 99W south of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts grand theft and vehicle theft.
Christopher James Hensley, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 19 on Pebble Stone Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
DUI
Gary Wayne Gates, 48, of Little Valley was arrested by a CHP officer June 13 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Edgar Dudley Pitman, 51, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer June 18 on Highway 99W near Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Stephen William Vanemmenis, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 18 on Monroe in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, excessive blood alcohol or refusal to take chemical test and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.