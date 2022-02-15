FELONY
Xiang Long Kuang, 48, of Sacramento was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 9 on Agnew Avenue in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Rico Richard Hayes, 40, of Modesto was arrested by a State Department Corrections officer Feb. 10 at a corrections facility and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery by prisoner.
Jarrod Gabriel McVay, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriffs deputy Feb. 11 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, carry dirk or dagger, felon in possession of pepper spray, transportation of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Cliff Clayton Rhoads, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 11 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, failure to obey peace officer and other charges.
Norman Eugene Beckley, 51 of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 12 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole, robbery and other charges.
DUI
Clinton Franklin Benfer, 37, of Anderson was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 9 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving on a suspended license and other charges.
Angelica Herrera Garcia, 33, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 9 on Basler in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Brooke Ann Hoffe, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 11 on Walton Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and violation of probation.
Hoguer Ochoa Olmedo, 46, of Stockton was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 11 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Alec Jonathan McKee, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 12 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.