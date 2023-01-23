FELONY
Madina Renae Elliott, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 12 on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools and other charges.
Michael Leroy Fowler, 38, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 12 on Toomes Creek Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Jimmy Allen Bingham, 68, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 14 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance and failure to register and sex offender.
Brent Halverson Boyce, 59, of Rancho Cordova was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 15 on Sunset Hills at Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $60,500 bail and suspicion of vandalism, failure to appear warrant and other charges.
Richard James Vegas, 39, of Anderson was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 15 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Heather Renae Carr, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 16 on Mina in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk/dagger and other charges.
Andrew Norberto Johnson, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 16 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Patrick Brian Scott Phillips, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 16 at the Ross store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery.
Hannah Joellen Greenwald, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 17 on the 1400 block of Ehorn Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Corey Michael Hansen, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 17 at the Tehama County Jail and booked on suspicion of child endangerment, person prohibited from possession of firearm and other charges.
Bud Michael Potter, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 17 at Game Stop in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges, possession of leaded cane/billyjack, possession of narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sales and other charges.
Kyle David Welker, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 17 at Game Stop in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Macie Alexandra Bacon, 21, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 18 at the Shasta County Jail and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence causing great bodily injury, vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and special allegation-great bodily injury.
Samuel Allen Meadows, 20, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 18 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, robbery and vehicle theft.
DUI
Carlos Julian Ascencio Zamora, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 14 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Jeremy Patrick Cade, 46, of Redmond was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 14 on Interstate 5 at Hooker Creek Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Alfonso Sanchez, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 15 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Carlos Abreu Garibay, 39, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 16 on Highway 99W at Gyle Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Romiro Eddie Torres, 41, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 18 on Highway 99E in Dairyville and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.