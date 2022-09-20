FELONY
Justin Donovan Durrand Early, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 12 on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a paroled hold.
Jorge Alberto Benitez Hernandez, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 13 on Franzel Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and unlawful firearm activity.
Milton La Mont Booker, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 13 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit felony while armed and failure to appear on felony charge.
Marisela Cardenas Carranza, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 13 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty and driving under the influence.
Tyler Blanchard Stone, 34, of Agoura Hills was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 13 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, driving under the influence, violation of probation and other charges.
Hanoa Kaonohiokala Nahinu, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 14 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance and transportation of narcotic controlled substance for sale.
Claudio Ramirez, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 14 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism.
Kerstie Marie Shults, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 14 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance and transportation of narcotic controlled substance for sale.
DUI
Efrain Ramos Candia, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police sergeant Sept. 13 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run property damage and other charges.