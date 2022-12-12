FELONY
Winfred Avant, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 1 on Mina Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Timothy Richard Fogle, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 1 on Corning Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Justin Michael Thuemler, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 1 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, parole violation, possession of drugs and other charges.
Ruben Banuelos, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 2 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, violation of post release community supervision, false personate and other charges.
Garu Mario Biagi, 64, of Union City was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 2 on the 3200 block of Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of false personate.
Samantha Gean Jensen, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 2 on Sparrow Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of three counts possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance.
Roland Warren Settimi, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 2 on Bearcliffe Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Vivian Marie Wright, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 2 on Bearcliffe Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Alice Marie Pryor, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 3 on Paskenta Road near Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stole property, failure to appear in court and other charges.
Matthew Vaughan Williams, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 3 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle, vehicle theft and other charges.
Patricia Marie Garcia, 49, of Gerber was arrested by law enforcement Dec. 4 on Chipman in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of of inflict injury upon child and other charges.
Holden Gregory Pierce, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 4 on Duncan Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and violation of probation.
Jose Guadalupe Munoz, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 6 on the 22000 block of Gallagher Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officers and other charges.
Sandra Marina Sarda, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney’s investigator Dec. 6 on Madison Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane/billy jack.
Matthew Paul Simmons, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 6 on Willard Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of annoy or molest a child under 18 and other charges.
Anthony Michael Wagner, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney’s investigator on Dec. 6 on Madison Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane/billy jack.
Rick D Dry, 48, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 7 on the 3500 block of Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and receiving known stolen property.
Nicholas Shane Royland, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 7 at the Corning Police Department and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, parole hold, possession of obscene matter/minor in sexual acts and receiving known stolen property.
DUI
Kathryn Lee Abbott Saylor, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 4 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jesus Garcia Paz, 34, of Yakima, Wash., was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 4 on Blackburn Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of narcotic controlled substance.
Fernandeo Vasquez Ponce, 19, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 7 on Corning Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.